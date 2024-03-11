Chicago

Marketing Brain Food Event

Recipes to reduce GTM bloat

Date: Thursday, April 18th

Its a weird time for marketers. The future of our function is quite uncertain and marketers are under immense pressure to perform with shrinking resources.

We need to move fast and break things, but not too many things. We also need to balance the short term with the long term. And we need to do all this while juggling leads, revenue, CAC payback, NDR and more.

That's exactly why ClickUp has created this marketing secret sauce event series: to gather marketers and allow us to network and discuss the ingredients to increasing efficiency and reducing GTM bloat.

  • Event time: 6 - 8 pm
  • Location: TBD

Keep reading to learn more...

What's on the menu

Appetizers: A taste of ClickUp's productivity philosophy followed by an icebreaker

Main Course: A full serving of facilitated discussions focused on 3 main ingredients:

  • Integrate marketing for the win: Insights to adopt a shared goals model, unify campaigns and build transparency and clarity in every process.
  • Leverage AI beyond content: Be intentional about AI and compounding gains around time savings, reducing cognitive load and speed to market.
  • Be opportunistic and agile: The need for optionality, the right structure and infrastructure to move faster, jump on trends and earn the audience's trust.

Dessert: Sweet insights on how ClickUp powers the worlds best Marketing teams.

Don't miss your chance to expand your marketing expertise, build valuable connections, and savor a culinary journey.

