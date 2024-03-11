Marketing Brain Food Event

What's on the menu
Appetizers: A taste of ClickUp's productivity philosophy followed by an icebreaker
Main Course: A full serving of facilitated discussions focused on 3 main ingredients:
- Integrate marketing for the win: Insights to adopt a shared goals model, unify campaigns and build transparency and clarity in every process.
- Leverage AI beyond content: Be intentional about AI and compounding gains around time savings, reducing cognitive load and speed to market.
- Be opportunistic and agile: The need for optionality, the right structure and infrastructure to move faster, jump on trends and earn the audience's trust.
Dessert: Sweet insights on how ClickUp powers the worlds best Marketing teams.