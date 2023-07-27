Manage all your
Combine calendars
Sync your Google Calendar with ClickUp's Calendar view to manage tasks, projects, and meetings in ClickUp. Or show ClickUp tasks on your Google Calendar to manage work alongside events.
Video conferencing
Streamline remote work by starting a meeting from a ClickUp task. Instantly get notified to join a meeting in progress, and receive meeting details and a link to the recording in your task afterwards.
Scheduling
Email in ClickUp
Sync your Gmail account to send and receive emails directly within ClickUp. Easily share emails with your team and never lose track of important conversations in your inbox again.
Automate processes
Streamline email processes with automations. Automatically add assignees and watchers for better visibility, automate routine email replies, and more.
Email
Spreadsheets
Embed Google Sheets in ClickUp to easily manage and update data without leaving ClickUp.
Docs
Never lose track of a doc in your Google Workspace again by embedding it in ClickUp. Keep your meeting notes, blogs, wikis, and more alongside your tasks, projects, and workflows.
Presentations
Plan, present, and develop your best ideas, all in one place. Keep presentations alongside projects by embedding your Google Slides into ClickUp tasks, views, Docs, and more.
Google Workspace
free
ClickUp
free
Docs
Google Docs
ClickUp Docs
Multiple Editors
Collaboration Detection
Nested Subpages
Cover Images
Table of Contents
Doc Tags
Public Sharing
Forms
Google Forms
Form View
Custom Branding
Form Field Customization
Submission Aggregation
Create Tasks from Form Submissions
Brainstorming
Google Jamboard
ClickUp Whiteboards
Real-time Collaboration
Shapes & Text Boxes
Drawing Functionality
Task Creation
Connectors
Web Bookmarks
Communication
Google Chat
Chat View
Customizable Chat Channels
File Attachments, Gifs, and Emojis
Team @mentions
Assigned Comments
Message Reminders
Notes
Google Keep
Notepad
Super Rich Text Editing
Drag-and-drop Organization
Checklists
Embed Files & Emojis
/Slash Command
Convert Notes to Tasks

The ClickUp Advantage

Your docs & work, all in one place.

Connect ClickUp Docs to tasks, projects, workflows, and more for easy access to all your work. Edit alongside your team in real-time, collaborate with comments, and convert text into trackable tasks to stay on top of ideas.

Replaces:
Google Docs
Create beautiful forms and surveys.

Discover a better way to collect information from customers, prospects, or internal stakeholders. ClickUp automatically turns your custom forms and surveys into actionable tasks.

Replaces:
Google Forms
Visual collaboration for distributed teams.

Turn your team's ideas into coordinated actions with ClickUp Whiteboard. Collaborate in real time, visualize processes and relationships, draw freehand, and more—all the functionality of a physical whiteboard, all in ClickUp.

Replaces:
Google Jamboard
Keep conversations alongside work.

Create comment threads for any task and assign comments as action items. Chat in real-time, share attachments, and never miss a beat with fluid team communication.

Replaces:
Google Hangouts
Organize all your notes in one place.

Keep track of your thoughts and to-dos in your personal Notepad. Store all your great ideas, access them from anywhere, and easily turn notes into actionable tasks.

Replaces:
Google Keep
integrations

Bring your favorite tools into ClickUp.

ClickUp integrates with over 1,000 of your favorite work apps. Sync all your Google Workspace calendars, cloud
storage, email, and more to keep all of your work organized in one place.
One app to replace them all.

All of your work in one place: Tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, & more.

Free Forever
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months

