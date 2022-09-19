compare
Coda
paid
free
|Customizable Dashboards
Not included.
Included.
|Everything View
Not included.
Included.
|Whiteboards
Not included.
Included.
|Mind Maps
Not included.
Included.
|In-App Email
Included.
Included.
|Docs & Wikis
Included.
Included.
|Multiple Editors
Included.
Included.
|Collaboration Detection
Included.
Included.
|Nested Subpages
Included.
Included.
|Cover Images
Included.
Included.
|Table of Contents
Included.
Included.
|/Slash Commands
Included.
Included.
|Docs Tags
Not included.
Included.
|Forms & Surveys
Included.
Included.
|Work Automation Tools
Partially included.
Included.
|Conditional Automations
Included.
Included.
|Dynamic Recurring Tasks
Partially included.
Included.
|Recurring Reminders
Not included.
Included.
|Formulas
Included.
Included.
|Collaboration Tools
Partially included.
Included.
|Assign Comments
Partially included.
Included.
|Comment Threads
Included.
Included.
|Chat View
Not included.
Included.
|Proofing: PDF and Image Annotation
Not included.
Included.
|Task Management
Partially included.
Included.
|Multiple Assignees
Not included.
Included.
|Custom Task Statuses
Partially included.
Included.
|Custom Fields
Included.
Included.
|Bulk Action Toolbar
Not included.
Included.
|Task Relationships
Included.
Included.
|Task Dependencies
Partially included.
Included.
|Tasks in Multiple Lists
Not included.
Included.
|Goals & OKRs
Partially included.
Included.
|Workload Management Tools
Partially included.
Included.
|Box View
Not included.
Included.
|Workload View
Not included.
Included.
|Native Time Tracking
Included.
Included.
|Workload Profiles
Not included.
Included.
|Agile Tools
Partially included.
Included.
|Native Sprints
Partially included.
Included.
|Granular Sprint Points
Not included.
Included.
|Task Priorities
Included.
Included.
|Milestones
Not included.
Included.
$10
Per month per Doc Maker*
*Coda's Pro Plan
$5
per month per user*
*ClickUp's Unlimited Plan