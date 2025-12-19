January 8, 6:00 - 8:00 PM

Meet Super Agents.

Works like a hero. Acts like a human.


The official launch party of ClickUp Super Agents Join us on Thursday, January 8th, 2026, for an exclusive launch party celebrating the groundbreaking debut of ClickUp Super Agents - the world’s first AI-powered teammates that redefine productivity and collaboration.

This isn’t just another AI launch; it’s a revolution. ClickUp Super Agents are the FIRST to bring human-level memory, skills, and context to the workplace. They’re not just tools - they’re teammates.

What to Expect


This exclusive launch party is your chance to:

  • Connect and celebrate: Network with industry leaders and innovators over drinks and delectable bites.
  • Experience Super Agents in action: See how they’re transforming the way companies like Nvidia and Netflix work.
  • Explore the future: Learn how Super Agents are setting a new standard for AI-driven solutions.

The Details

Date: Thursday, January 8th, 2026
Time: 6 - 8 pm
Location: Arlo Wynwood
Address: 2217 NW Miami Ct, Miami, FL 33127

Don’t miss this opportunity to toast to the future of AI and experience the unmatched innovation of ClickUp Super Agents.

ClickUp

What are Super Agent

Super Agents are AI teammates that live inside ClickUp, understand your work, integrate with your tools, and get work done for you like a real human, but with superpowers.
Here’s how you'll save 2 days a week with Super Agents:

  • Spin up entire teams in seconds: It's never been easier to create a Super Agent. Choose from suggested templates or spin up an entire team with one prompt.
  • Unleash their superpowers: They're capable of an infinite number of human skills to execute actions in ClickUp and across any app.
  • Delegate everything: Tag them in just like any human teammate and watch them adapt to your workflows and execute with superhuman capabilities.

Learn more here

