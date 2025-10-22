Thank you for completing the AI Maturity Assessment!

Based on your responses, your organization is currently in the Siloed Automation stage.

You’ve made significant progress by deploying automation and AI agents, but these efforts are often isolated within departments or teams. Recognizing your current position is an essential step toward unlocking the full potential of AI and automation.

This report will help you understand your current state, highlight key opportunities, and guide you with actionable steps to move toward unified, accountable, and scalable AI operations.