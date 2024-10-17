About Gaurav Agarwal

ClickUp
Gaurav has played a crucial role in developing a hybrid go-to-market strategy that combines product-led and sales-assist approaches, effectively reducing customer acquisition costs and enhancing revenue generation.
ClickUp has grown to serve over 10 million users, including a significant portion of the Fortune 500, demonstrating the effectiveness of Gaurav's strategies in scaling operations.
ClickUp has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies, appearing on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, which underscores the impact of Gaurav's contributions to the company's success.