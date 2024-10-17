Growth leader

About Gaurav Agarwal

Gaurav Agarwal is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ClickUp, a software company that streamlines work processes for teams across various industries.

His extensive experience in growth strategy and operational leadership has significantly contributed to ClickUp's rapid expansion and innovative market approach.

Gaurav Agarwal

ClickUp

Gaurav has played a crucial role in developing a hybrid go-to-market strategy that combines product-led and sales-assist approaches, effectively reducing customer acquisition costs and enhancing revenue generation.

ClickUp has grown to serve over 10 million users, including a significant portion of the Fortune 500, demonstrating the effectiveness of Gaurav's strategies in scaling operations.

ClickUp has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies, appearing on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, which underscores the impact of Gaurav's contributions to the company's success.

Gaurav Agarwal
ClickUp 3.0

The everything app for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime