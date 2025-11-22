ClickUp is issuing its first Ireland Gender Pay Gap Report, complying with Irish legislation for employers with 50+ staff. Based on June 2025 data, this report transparently details the average pay differences (hourly and bonus) between men and women in our Irish workforce, including pay quartile representation.

At ClickUp, we are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. The report highlights our current pay gap figures, explains the factors influencing these results—such as representation in senior roles—and outlines the steps we are taking to promote gender balance and reduce any gaps.

You can view the full report and learn more about our ongoing efforts to support pay equity and inclusion at ClickUp.

Download the 2025 Ireland Pay Gap Report.