Who is this playbook for?
This playbook is meant for any marketer building landing pages, writing web copy, testing conversion rate optimizations, or searching for quick ways to improve conversion rates and speed.
Playbook
Use this playbook to eliminate website dead ends to not only double conversion rates, but do it faster by mapping out CTAs, thinking beyond your site, creating deliberate goals, and leaning into split-testing data.
A new visitor has landed on your website and is navigating across a product landing page. Your carefully crafted content engages the user—hooray!—the top of your marketing funnel is working.
The user isn't ready to commit but wants to learn more. You've set them up to jump to another landing page and they do—awesome!—but then leave shortly after with no additional step.
All of that in-the-moment momentum comes to a screeching halt. They've hit a "stop sign" in your marketing funnel flow and left your site.
Traffic is great indicator that your site is working, but so are page views, session times, and lead quality. An Openview report found when visitors convert, they usually see five or more pages than those who don't. What's worse is the average number of page views in a single session has dropped over the past few years with nearly half of users leaving a site after a single page view.
With such a small window to convert, marketers must provide a clear next step to keep users engaged and provide more paths to conversion. Marketing web dev, content, demand gen, email, and PPC teams—especially B2B product-led growth companies—need to squeeze the juice out of all interactions to drive more conversions.
Stop signs develop because they're easy to miss. The challenge is knowing where to spot dead ends across your site that could impede the way a user converts.
Locating impactful stop signs—especially on your money pages—allows marketers to quickly optimize content or add a next step to keep users from bouncing. A simple way to start is by using your site map and clarify what pages don't have a true path to convert (AKA a prominent next step or CTA).
If you don't have an up-to-date document, there are several prebuilt site map templates to get you started where you can write down or draw lines to your CTAs. Doing this will quickly show you which pages lack a solid CTA or next step.
Uncovering a poor next step is just as impactful as a page with no CTA. For example, Brynne Burgess, Director of Growth Marketing at Sprig, saw a dip in conversions when segmenting enterprise and SMB leads with different CTA copy.
However, it wasn't the different copy hurting the conversion, but SMB leads were sent to the enterprise signup page with language that didn't match the CTA experience.
“We realized that the trial signup page included language tailored to enterprise customers requesting a demo from a sales representative. Although anyone with less than 150 employees starts for free by default, the copy made it seem like they still needed to talk to sales before getting started.”
By addressing that one detour, their team routed visitors to the correct page, which resulted in a significant spike in conversions.
Your website is not the only space to uncover harmful stop signs. Consider your fully integrated marketing plan and each channel that potentially misaligns your brand's narrative.
This includes things like a simple B2B email sequence to a prospect. While you likely include a CTA in the email, when someone clicks the link to the next step, is there another action they can take? If so, is there an additional step after that action?
Justin Rondeau, President of InvisiblePPC, a white-label PPC provider for marketing agencies, explains how his agency prevents stop signs in their email flows.
"Don't stop on the website, use your follow up emails to get them where they need to go and create logical loops to point them where they need to go," said Justin. "A follow up email with a 'reminder' of what they've seen already always convert better than introducing something new."
No stop signs means no stop signs. The UX can get complex when moving from email to a website to potentially a web platform.
However, the point is to find all locations where you can send users further down the marketing funnel and nudge them to take action.
Maybe the dominoes have fallen and your visitors continue their path throughout your site. That's good! But what is the ultimate goal of eliminating the dead end?
Yes, you want to keep visitors on your site as long as possible, but what do you really want them to do next? How will this impact your money pages that already convert well?
Every page needs to give visitors a purposeful interaction for them to take. Why create a mouse maze if there's no cheese at the end?
Data from a Wordstream report shows typical well-performing sites see conversion rates between 2% and 5%. That's not much to work with, which is why it's important to strategically plan conversion and CTA goals so users continuously get pushed to relevant pages.
Determine if your next-step goal is to provide:
If you think about a high-impact PPC page, acquisition teams will certainly have some lead magnet tied to each landing page, which will have a unique goal. But what is the next step after? For InvisiblePPC, every lead is sent to a thank you page with an intro course video or book a meeting CTA.
In this example, if the user takes them up on the course, the thank you page pitches the book-a-call option again. If they book a call—that's actually a stop sign.
Instead, these sales leads are pushed to pre-call homework, which can be an email drip or simply linking to read even more content to further qualify. InvisiblePPC were able to more than double conversion rates and significantly increase conversion speeds by providing clear next steps.
It's always hard to argue with click-through or conversion analysis that paints a clear picture of your site's performance. A simple examination of the data around your CTAs should provide opportunities to test content, forms, or visuals to continuously find ways—no matter how big or small—to improve conversion.
The interactive demo platform, Navattic, followed this logic when they saw a sudden decline in form fills to book a demo. The data helped them realize manual routing was leading to incomplete sign-up forms. A simple change to remove manual routing helped Navattic increase form completion by 10%.
Another way to lean into your data is through split testing CTAs, copy, links, and design elements that could harm the user experience. Simple A/B tests can significantly improve marketing teams' conversion efforts.
Data from Forrester shows that split-testing basic user-experience enhancements can drive conversion by 400%. A/B tests help you determine the root cause of your problem—whether it's the CTA or the next step.
As you remove your stop signs, rely on your data to prove hypotheses and make incremental conversion improvements.
Eliminating dead ends on your landing pages, email campaigns, and external channels is a surefire way to build a better user experience and increase website performance, and speed up conversions.
We realize budgets are tight, but efficiency remains crucial. Taking these small steps won't break the bank. Instead, it will help you get every last drop of opportunity with every visitor.
Again, by applying a "no stop signs" approach to your website, you'll be able to:
