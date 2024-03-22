A new visitor has landed on your website and is navigating across a product landing page. Your carefully crafted content engages the user—hooray!—the top of your marketing funnel is working.

The user isn't ready to commit but wants to learn more. You've set them up to jump to another landing page and they do—awesome!—but then leave shortly after with no additional step.

All of that in-the-moment momentum comes to a screeching halt. They've hit a "stop sign" in your marketing funnel flow and left your site.

Traffic is great indicator that your site is working, but so are page views, session times, and lead quality. An Openview report found when visitors convert, they usually see five or more pages than those who don't. What's worse is the average number of page views in a single session has dropped over the past few years with nearly half of users leaving a site after a single page view.

With such a small window to convert, marketers must provide a clear next step to keep users engaged and provide more paths to conversion. Marketing web dev, content, demand gen, email, and PPC teams—especially B2B product-led growth companies—need to squeeze the juice out of all interactions to drive more conversions.