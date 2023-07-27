Vendor Management Checklist

Get performance-based vendor management with this checklist template. Use it to assess prospective vendors and select the most efficient suppliers for your business.
Vendor Management ChecklistAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
-
IN REVIEW, REVIEWED, TO REVIEW
- Remarks
- Contact Number
- Vendor Email
- Timeliness
- Brands
- Requirements Fulfillment
- Product Robustness
- Logistics Department
- Total Percentage
- Organizational Structure
- Service Response
- Company Address
- Website
- Integrated Solution
- Ease of Use
- Company Viability
- Vendor Assessments
- Getting Started Guide
- Vendor Information
- Vendor Assessment Form