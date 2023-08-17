Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to reliable and reproducible results with ClickUp's Volumetric Pipet SOP Template. Get started today and elevate your pipetting game to new heights!

Accurate and precise measurements are the backbone of any scientific experiment. When it comes to handling liquids, a volumetric pipet is an essential tool for ensuring the utmost precision.

1. Gather your equipment and materials

Before you begin, make sure you have all the necessary equipment and materials ready. This includes the volumetric pipet, pipet bulb, pipet filler, appropriate solution or liquid, and a clean and dry container to transfer the liquid to.

2. Prepare the pipet

Inspect the volumetric pipet for any cracks, chips, or defects. If you notice any, do not use the pipet and replace it with a new one. Next, rinse the pipet with the solution or liquid you will be using to ensure it is clean and free of any contaminants.

3. Aspirate the liquid

Using the pipet bulb or pipet filler, draw up the liquid into the pipet slowly and steadily. Make sure the tip of the pipet is fully submerged in the liquid and that there are no air bubbles present. Take your time to ensure accurate measurement and minimize the risk of introducing errors.

4. Dispense the liquid

Carefully transfer the liquid from the pipet to the desired container. Hold the pipet vertically and allow the liquid to flow out slowly, ensuring that the tip of the pipet is touching the wall of the container to prevent any liquid from adhering to the outside of the pipet.

5. Rinse and clean

After each use, rinse the pipet with distilled water or an appropriate cleaning solution to remove any residue or leftover liquid. Make sure to follow proper cleaning procedures and allow the pipet to dry completely before storing it.

