Operation Theatre Workflow SOP Template

Operating theatres are the heart of any healthcare facility, where precision and efficiency are paramount. To ensure seamless operations and patient safety, having a standardized operating theatre workflow is crucial.

When it comes to the smooth operation of an operating theatre, following a standard operating procedure (SOP) is essential. By following the steps outlined below, you can ensure that all necessary processes are followed and that patient safety remains a top priority.

1. Pre-operative preparation

Before any surgical procedure, thorough preparation is crucial. This step involves gathering all necessary equipment, ensuring proper sterilization, and coordinating with the surgical team. It's important to create a checklist of tasks that need to be completed before each surgery.

Create a checklist for pre-operative preparation, assigning specific tasks to team members responsible for equipment, sterilization, and coordination.

2. Patient admission and pre-operative assessment

Once the pre-operative preparation is complete, the next step is to admit the patient to the operating theatre and conduct a pre-operative assessment. This assessment involves gathering essential patient information, reviewing medical history, and conducting necessary tests or scans.

Collect and track patient information, such as medical history, test results, and any special requirements.

3. Intra-operative procedures

During the surgical procedure, it's crucial to follow specific protocols and maintain a sterile environment. This step involves coordinating with the surgical team, ensuring proper anesthesia administration, monitoring vital signs, and maintaining accurate documentation.

Create a visual representation of the surgical team's tasks and responsibilities, allowing for easy coordination and task management.

4. Post-operative care

After the surgical procedure, proper post-operative care is essential for the patient's recovery. This step involves monitoring the patient's vital signs, administering necessary medications, providing pain management, and ensuring proper wound care.

Create reminders for post-operative care tasks, such as monitoring vital signs and administering medications at specific intervals.

5. Documentation and review

Finally, it's crucial to document all aspects of the surgical procedure and review the entire process for any improvements or adjustments. This step involves maintaining accurate records of the surgery, documenting any complications or issues encountered, and conducting regular reviews of the SOP to identify areas for improvement.

Create a centralized location for all surgical documentation, allowing for easy access and review by the surgical team and other stakeholders.

By following these steps, you can ensure that all necessary protocols are followed, patient safety is prioritized, and the operating theatre operates smoothly and efficiently.