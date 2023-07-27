Simple Task Management

Add template

  • List

  • Beginner

Looking to get organized without getting overwhelmed? ClickUp's Simple Task Management Template is designed to be your personal, stress-free daily task system that works the way you work.
 
ClickUp's easy-to-use task management template includes primary tools to help you:
 
  • Create daily to-do's for work, personal projects, family, and more
  • Prioritize, visualize, and organize your tasks in a consistent way
  • Stay accountable to yourself while building positive habits
 
Get ready to get more out of your day with ClickUp!
 

ClickUp Simple Task Management Template

 
With user-friendly views and built-in instructions, ClickUp's Task Management Template is perfect for the beginner looking to create a sustainable system for daily to-do's and goals.
 
simple task management template list view
Your task management template comes with three custom views to get started:
 
  • List view: Create new tasks and organize them with columns and statuses
  • Board view: Plan and prioritize anything on a flexible drag-and-drop Kanban board
  • Doc view: Learn how to navigate and personalize your template with pre-written instructions
 
This simple task management template provides you with a clear structure for adding your own daily tasks and labeling them with things like their due date, priority, and status of completion.
 
simple task management template custom fields
 
ClickUp's task template also features Custom Fields in your List view to let you add organizational details for tasks in any category. Add a column for comments, file attachments, websites, and more!
 
simple task management template board view
 
You'll also get two Custom Statuses that instantly reflect if a task is complete or not, but we encourage you to create your own additional statuses if you need them! Get as granular as you need—this template is your temple!

Template Includes

    • COMPLETE, TO DO

  • To-Do by Status
  • My To-Do's
  • Getting Started Guide
Accept All Cookies
