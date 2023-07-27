Simple Projects

A collection of project lists designed for smaller-scale projects, this Folder provides a structured approach to project management. With a clear framework and flexibility to customize, teams can collaborate efficiently and track progress while saving time and resources.
Simple ProjectsAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +6
-
COMPLETE, REJECTED, UPDATE REQUIRED, IN PROGRESS, NOT STARTED, READY, BLOCKED, IN REVIEW, AT RISK
- Budget
- PMO Item Type
- Project Team
- Spent
- Weekly Status Reports
- Overview
- Gantt
- Urgent Tasks