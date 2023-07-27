Manage inventory using the Simple Business Inventory Register Template. Ensure that the business has the right amount of stocks at any given time. Monitor the inventory level and know when and how many to order whenever stocks get sold.
Template Includes
ACTIVE, INACTIVE, NEW PRODUCT
- Order Quantity
- Supplier
- Reorder Level
- Stock Quantity
- SKU
- Date Received
- Inventory Level
- Date Ordered
- Unit Cost
- Category
- Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ)
- Inventory Value ($)
- Tags
- Quantity Sold/Used
- Order Lead Time (Days)
- Inventory Item Form
- Inventory List
- Critical Inventory
- Getting Started Guide