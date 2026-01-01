Brand Guidelines Template for Notion

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Creating a strong brand identity is the cornerstone of successful marketing and design. With ClickUp's Brand Guidelines Template, you can ensure that every aspect of your brand, from logos to color schemes, is consistent and on point across all channels. This template is a game-changer for design teams and marketing departments, helping you:

  • Maintain brand consistency with clear guidelines on typography, imagery, and more
  • Empower your team to create cohesive and impactful brand assets
  • Streamline communication and collaboration to bring your brand to life effectively

Take your brand to the next level with ClickUp's Brand Guidelines Template today!

Brand Guidelines Template Benefits

Maintaining a consistent brand voice and visual identity is crucial for any business looking to make a lasting impression. The Brand Guidelines Template for Notion, ClickUp, & More streamlines this process by:

  • Providing a central location for all brand assets, ensuring easy access and consistency
  • Helping teams adhere to brand standards, from logos to color palettes, for a cohesive look and feel
  • Streamlining collaboration between design and marketing teams for seamless brand execution
  • Facilitating quick reference and updates to keep all communication materials aligned with the brand identity

Main Elements of Notion Brand Guidelines Template

To maintain consistency across all communication materials, ClickUp's Brand Guidelines Template for Notion includes:

  • Custom Statuses: Track progress with custom statuses like In Progress, Approved, and Finalized to ensure all brand guidelines are up to date
  • Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields like Brand Colors, Typography, Logo Usage, and Imagery Guidelines to document and reference key brand elements
  • Custom Views: Access different views such as Brand Assets Library, Typography Guide, Color Palette Reference, and Logo Usage Examples to easily navigate and reference brand guidelines across different projects and teams

How To Use This Brand Guidelines Template In ClickUp

Creating brand guidelines is essential for maintaining a consistent brand identity across all platforms. With the Brand Guidelines Template in ClickUp, you can easily organize and share important brand assets. Follow these 4 steps to effectively use the template:

1. Define your brand elements

Start by identifying and defining your brand elements, including your brand colors, logos, typography, and tone of voice. These elements are the foundation of your brand identity and should be clearly outlined to ensure consistency in all communications.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to categorize and detail each brand element, making it easy to reference and update when needed.

2. Create brand documentation

Compile all your brand assets and guidelines into a comprehensive document. This document should include information on how to use each brand element correctly, examples of proper brand application, and any specific rules or restrictions related to branding.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a detailed brand guidelines document that can be easily shared and accessed by team members.

3. Implement feedback and revisions

Share your brand guidelines document with key stakeholders and team members for feedback. Encourage open communication and collaboration to ensure that the brand guidelines accurately reflect your brand identity and are practical for daily use.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to notify team members when feedback is requested or when revisions are made to the brand guidelines document.

4. Distribute and educate

Once your brand guidelines are finalized, distribute the document to all relevant team members, departments, and external partners. Provide training or workshops to educate individuals on how to effectively use the brand guidelines in their work.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule brand guideline training sessions and ensure that everyone is on the same page when it comes to maintaining brand consistency.

By following these steps and utilizing the Brand Guidelines Template in ClickUp, you can establish a strong brand identity that resonates with your audience and sets your business up for success across all platforms.

This template is originally designed for use in the ClickUp platform, but you can easily export this doc for use in Notion, or even just copy-paste the contents into your platform of choice.

Get Started with This Brand Guidelines Template for Notion, ClickUp, & More

Design and marketing teams can utilize the ClickUp Brand Guidelines Template to maintain brand consistency across all communication materials.

To get started with the template:

  • Add the Brand Guidelines Template to your ClickUp Workspace and specify the location for easy access.
  • Invite team members and stakeholders to collaborate on defining and maintaining brand guidelines.
  • Utilize custom fields to include specific details such as logo specifications, color codes, typography rules, and imagery guidelines.
  • Organize tasks into different statuses like “Logo“, “Typography“, “Color Palette“, and “Imagery“ to track progress effectively.
  • Customize views to suit your needs:
    • Use the Board View to visually organize different aspects of the brand guidelines.
    • Utilize the Table View to create a detailed overview of all brand elements.
    • The Calendar View can help you schedule brand guideline reviews and updates.
    • Set up Dashboards to monitor brand guideline adherence and progress at a glance.

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