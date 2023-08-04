Whether you're brainstorming new ideas, discussing project updates, or making important decisions, ClickUp's Virtual Team Meeting Notes Template will help you run efficient and productive virtual meetings every time. Try it out and see the difference it makes in your team's collaboration!

Virtual team meetings are the new normal, but keeping track of all the discussions and action items can be a challenge. That's where ClickUp's Virtual Team Meeting Notes Template comes in to save the day!

Running virtual team meetings can be challenging without proper organization and documentation. By using the Virtual Team Meeting Notes template in ClickUp and following the steps outlined below, you can ensure that your meetings are productive and all important information is captured for future reference.

1. Set the agenda

Before the meeting, create a clear agenda outlining the topics to be discussed and the goals for each item. This will help keep the meeting focused and ensure that all necessary information is covered.

Use a Doc in ClickUp to create and share the agenda with your team members prior to the meeting.

2. Take attendance

At the start of the meeting, take attendance to ensure that all team members are present. This will help you keep track of who participated in the discussion and who may need to be informed of any decisions or action items.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to track attendance, marking each team member as present or absent.

3. Capture meeting notes

During the meeting, use the Virtual Team Meeting Notes template to capture important discussion points, decisions, and action items. Assign someone to take detailed notes and summarize key takeaways from each agenda item.

Use tasks in ClickUp to assign note-taking responsibilities and keep track of action items assigned during the meeting.

4. Assign action items

As decisions are made and tasks are assigned during the meeting, make sure to assign action items to specific team members. Clearly define the tasks, deadlines, and any dependencies to ensure that everyone knows what is expected of them.

Use Automations in ClickUp to automatically assign tasks to team members based on decisions made during the meeting.

5. Share meeting minutes

After the meeting, share the meeting minutes with all team members. This will serve as a record of what was discussed, decisions made, and action items assigned. It will also help keep everyone on the same page and provide a reference for future meetings.

Use a Doc in ClickUp to share the meeting minutes, allowing team members to review and refer back to them as needed.