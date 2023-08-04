Say goodbye to messy notebooks and hello to streamlined meeting productivity with ClickUp's Office Meeting Notes Template! Try it today and never miss a beat again.

Make your office meetings more productive and organized by following these steps when using the Office Meeting Notes Template in ClickUp:

1. Set an agenda

Before the meeting starts, create a detailed agenda that outlines the topics to be discussed, the goals for each topic, and the time allotted for each discussion. This will help keep the meeting focused and ensure that all necessary topics are covered.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a shared agenda where everyone can contribute and refer to during the meeting.

2. Take attendance

At the beginning of the meeting, take attendance to ensure that all necessary team members are present. This will help you keep track of who attended the meeting and who may need to be provided with meeting notes later.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to mark attendance and keep a record of who was present at each meeting.

3. Record key discussions and decisions

During the meeting, take detailed notes of the key discussions, decisions, and action items that arise. Capture important points, assign tasks and responsibilities, and note any deadlines or follow-up actions that need to be taken.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to take real-time meeting notes and collaborate with your team in one central location.

4. Share meeting notes

After the meeting, share the meeting notes with all participants so that everyone is on the same page and can refer back to the discussions and decisions made. This will help ensure that everyone has a clear understanding of what was discussed and what needs to be done.

Use the Email feature in ClickUp to easily share meeting notes with all participants directly from the platform.

5. Follow up on action items

Review the meeting notes and identify any action items or tasks that need to be completed. Assign responsibilities and deadlines to team members and monitor progress to ensure that all action items are being addressed.

Use the Tasks feature in ClickUp to create tasks based on the action items identified in the meeting notes and assign them to the relevant team members. Use Automations to set up reminders and notifications for upcoming deadlines.