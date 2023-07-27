Implementation Management

Welcome new clients into your business with ease! Targeted for all service providers, this template uses the ClickUp best practices to organize each implementation so the team support and the client has proper care. Take a look at the example and iterate based on your services offering requirements!
Implementation ManagementAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +4
-
ASSIGNED, IN PROGRESS, ON HOLD, COMPLETE, LOST, WON, REQUESTED
-
-
-
- +12
-
REQUESTED, CANCELLED, SERVICE IN PROGRESS, ON HOLD, SERVICE IN PROGRESS, CANCELLED, SERVICE COMPLETE, SERVICE IN PROGRESS, REQUESTED, SERVICE COMPLETE, SERVICE COMPLETE, ON HOLD, CANCELLED, REQUESTED, ON HOLD
- Consultant Engaged
- Contact
- Employee Count
- Expected Revenue
- Notes
- Sales Agreement Signed
- Segment
- Service End Date
- Service Request Type
- Sub-Region
- Support Level
- Website
- Signed
- Services Overlap
- Support Level
- All Services
- Services Calendar
- Implementation Template Guide
When status changes, change List.
When status changes, change List.
When status changes, change List.
When due date changes, set custom field.