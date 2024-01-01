EOS® Template by ZenPilot

Achieve Your Goals Faster with EOS® and ClickUp
The easiest way to lose traction is by disconnecting your vision from the work your team does on a daily basis. By leveraging ClickUp to run EOS®, you're able to build more traction by keeping your vision and work in one place.
Align your team
Keep your V/TO™ at the heart of your team's daily work, providing you with a single source of truth for clear visibility and accountability.
Track your Rocks
Document your quarterly Rocks in ClickUp—breaking them down into smaller milestones, delegating work, monitoring progress, and holding the team accountable.
Run more productive L10 Meetings
Easily create and organize agendas, assign and track To-Dos, and view Rocks, Scorecards, issues, and To-Dos in one centralized location.
Identify & solve more issues
Create a streamlined process for your team to submit and solve issues, prioritize problem-solving to prevent crises, and generate issues from low client health scores automatically.
Cut unnecessary software expenses
Don't pay extra money for an additional system that's just going to separate your team's work from their Rocks and issues. You'll save time, money, and headaches by running EOS® directly in your project management system, ClickUp.
Get your EOS® ClickUp template from ZenPilot to start gaining traction today.
By: ZenPilot