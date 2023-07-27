Employee Handbook Template for Non Profit

Save time creating the perfect employee handbook for your nonprofit without missing a thing! ClickUp's Employee Handbook Template for Nonprofits is an editable outline that lets you add your organization's policies, guidelines, and onboarding processes into one sharable Doc. Your template includes necessary sections like Standard of Conduct and Team Policies, and also features a jump-to Table of Contents for quick reference!

