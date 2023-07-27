Cross-functional Project

This Folder provides a framework for cross-functional PMO projects, organizing work by each team or functional area, allowing for easier communication and collaboration.
Template Includes
- Budget
- Budget Remaining
- Company OKRs
- Department
- Executive Sponsors
- Key Stakeholders
- PMO Item Type
- Project Description
- Project Manager
- Project Phase
- Project Team
- Requester
- Required Delivery Teams
- Spent
- Success Metrics
- Urgent Tasks
- Gantt
- Overview
- Progress Board
- Workload
- Project Docs
