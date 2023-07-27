Creative Brief Whiteboard

Easily communicate details of your project successfully and in a way that resonates with creative and marketing departments. With this template, you can plan out a creative process that clearly identifies the goals, direction, scope, and timeline of your project. Creating a Design brief allows teams to effectively communicate and bridge the gap between the business and design/execution side of a project. Providing this level of information for execution results in projects staying on track and goals properly communicated ensuring that both sides are on the same page.