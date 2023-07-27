The Contact List template provides a framework for compiling your list of selected significant individuals to whom you might submit a press release, an article, or content.
Contact ListAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +3
-
1ST CONTACT, ACTIVE, DISENGAGED, INACTIVE, LEAD, NEGOTIATE
- Facebook Profile
- Location
- Speaker Email
- Instagram Profile
- Rating
- Portfolio
- LinkedIn Profile
- Conversation Starter
- Source
- Position
- Company
- Location
- Contact Form
- By Rating
- By Position
- Sourcing
- Getting Started Guide
- Contact List