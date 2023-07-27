Construction Project Management

Welcome to the Construction Template in ClickUp! This template aims to assist Construction firms and Builders of all sizes. This template will help you as a manager (Project Manager, Site Manager, Construction Manager etc.) and as a team member (Contract Administrator, Draftsman, Contractor etc.) in planning or scheduling
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +2
-
OPEN, ON HOLD, CANCELLED, SCHEDULED, CLOSED
-
-
-
- +9
-
CANCELLED, ON HOLD, CLOSED, IN PROGRESS, CLOSED, OPEN, CLOSED, IN PROGRESS, IN PROGRESS, ON HOLD, OPEN, ON HOLD
-
-
-
- +10
-
IN PROGRESS, CLOSED, IN PROGRESS, ON HOLD, OPEN, CANCELLED, ON HOLD, IN PROGRESS, CANCELLED, CLOSED, CANCELLED, ON HOLD, OPEN
- HOUSE TYPE
- SITE ADDRESS
- SPENT $
- FLAG-PROJECT HEADER
- PHASE
- PROJECT TYPE
- PROJECT SIZE
- PROGRESS
- STAGE
- BUDGET $
- PROJECT #
- PROJECT FOLDER URL
- TRACKING
- REMAINING $
-
Time tracking
-
Priorities
-
-
Wip limits
-
Time estimates
-
Milestones
-
Custom fields
-
Remap dependencies
-
Dependency warning
-
Multiple assignees
-
Emails clickapp
- Mind Map
- Gantt
- All Projects Summary
- Start Here
- List