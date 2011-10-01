As a student, you know how cluttered folders, piles of printouts, and forgetting school notes can slow down your keep your class notes, subjects, and assignments organized in one place!

ClickUp's note-taking template is designed to help students:

This class notes template help you do everything above and more.

ClickUp Class Notes Template

ClickUp's note-taking template is a pre-built ClickUp Doc designed to improve note-taking habits with an easy-to-use structure that students can apply to any subject.

A pre-built table of contents lets you jump to a section of your notes with just a click.

This template provides a sample page that can be edited, duplicated, and applied to any subject or assignment.

ClickUp gives you the power to customize your college notes with formatting options, instant task creation, link embedding, and more!

Giving better context to your notes is another key benefit of this template; like any other ClickUp Doc, this note-taking template lets you add comments to words, phrases, or entire sections of your Doc.

Since taking notes on the go is something students have mastered, this school notes template also provides you with a Notepad pinned to the bottom of your Doc! Use it as a scratchpad for project ideas, type quick reminders, and create as many notes as you need.