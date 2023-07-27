Stress, anxiety, and burnout can be overwhelming and hard to manage. To stay well and in control of your mental health, you need a clear plan with measurable goals to help set you up for success. That's where ClickUp's Wellness Recovery Action Plan Template comes in! The WRAP template helps you create an actionable wellness plan that:

Identifies potential triggers and warning signs

Sets measurable daily goals for health and wellbeing

Determine healthy actions for self-care and stress reduction

Benefits of a Wellness Recovery Action Plan Template

Whether you're managing a busy schedule or trying to ensure a work/life balance, this template provides the structure and guidance needed to keep your mental health on track.

When you create a wellness recovery action plan, you're taking steps to improve your health and well-being. Here are just a few of the benefits:

Improved physical and mental health

Reduced stress levels

Reduced risk of developing chronic health conditions

Enhanced emotional well-being

Better sleep habits

Main Elements of a Action Plan Template for Wellbeing

If you're like most people, you probably spend a lot of time working and then recovering from work—often without much balance in between. That's why it's important to create a wellness recovery action plan to help you get the most out of your life. Here are the key features to include:

Defining goals

Identifying triggers that will push you over your goals

Creating a plan for reaching your goals

Evaluating progress

Keeping a record of your progress

How to Use a Wellness Recovery Action Plan Template

Use ClickUp's Wellness Recovery Action Plan Template to keep everything organized and in one place.

Creating a Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) helps people with mental illness take control of their lives and make positive changes. Follow these steps to create your own WRAP:

1. Define your goals.

2. Develop an action plan.

3. Monitor your triggers and warning signs.

4. List coping strategies that work for you.

5. Assemble support team & resources available.

6. Review & revise regularly.

Related Action Plan Template