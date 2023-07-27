Stress, anxiety, and burnout can be overwhelming and hard to manage. To stay well and in control of your mental health, you need a clear plan with measurable goals to help set you up for success. That's where ClickUp's Wellness Recovery Action Plan Template comes in!
The WRAP template helps you create an actionable wellness plan that:
- Identifies potential triggers and warning signs
- Sets measurable daily goals for health and wellbeing
- Determine healthy actions for self-care and stress reduction
Whether you're managing a busy schedule or trying to ensure a work/life balance, this template provides the structure and guidance needed to keep your mental health on track.
Benefits of a Wellness Recovery Action Plan Template
When you create a wellness recovery action plan, you're taking steps to improve your health and well-being. Here are just a few of the benefits:
- Improved physical and mental health
- Reduced stress levels
- Reduced risk of developing chronic health conditions
- Enhanced emotional well-being
- Better sleep habits
Main Elements of a Action Plan Template for Wellbeing
If you're like most people, you probably spend a lot of time working and then recovering from work—often without much balance in between. That's why it's important to create a wellness recovery action plan to help you get the most out of your life. Here are the key features to include:
- Defining goals
- Identifying triggers that will push you over your goals
- Creating a plan for reaching your goals
- Evaluating progress
- Keeping a record of your progress
Use ClickUp's Wellness Recovery Action Plan Template to keep everything organized and in one place.
How to Use a Wellness Recovery Action Plan Template
Creating a Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) helps people with mental illness take control of their lives and make positive changes. Follow these steps to create your own WRAP:
1. Define your goals.
Start by writing down your overall goal for the WRAP, such as reducing stress or managing anxiety. This will help you stay focused and motivated as you work through each step of the plan.
Use a Doc in ClickUp
to brainstorm ideas for WRAP goals and objectives.
2. Develop an action plan.
Next, create an action plan that outlines the steps you need to take to reach your goal. Be specific, break down big tasks into smaller pieces, and set deadlines for each task so you can track your progress over time.
Create tasks in ClickUp to define each step of the action plan with deadlines and assignees if necessary.
3. Monitor your triggers and warning signs.
It’s important to be aware of any potential triggers that might cause a setback or lead to feelings of distress or depression. Keep track of these signs so you can address them proactively when they arise.
Use custom fields in ClickUp
to track potential triggers and warning signs over time for each individual user or across multiple users in an organization-wide dashboard view.
4. List coping strategies that work for you.
When developing a WRAP it’s important to identify different strategies that have worked in the past, as well as which strategies are no longer effective or helpful long-term solutions. Create a list of manageable activities that will help improve overall well-being both short-term and long-term over time — like reading, going outside, making art — any activity that works for you!
Create subtasks in ClickUp with positive tasks/activities listed so they are easily accessible whenever needed!
5. Assemble support team & resources available.
Identify key people who can offer support during difficult times, such as friends, family members, coaches, mentors etc., as well as any external resources like therapy sessions or crisis hotlines available in case of emergencies.
In ClickUp's Contact List feature add individuals from your support team & relevant resources so they are just one click away if needed!
6. Review & revise regularly.
Finally, check in regularly on progress by reviewing your WRAP periodically, noting changes in mental health status, successes, areas needing improvement, etc. Make sure all information included is accurate & up -to -date!
Set recurring tasks in ClickUp
dedicated solely for the purpose of revising & monitoring the effectiveness & accuracy of the WRAP!
