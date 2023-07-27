As the world starts to open back up, it's important for businesses to have a well thought out return to work action plan in place. Whether you're returning employees or customers to your physical locations, ClickUp's Return To Work Action Plan Template will help you take the right precautions and make sure everyone is safe.
The template helps you:
- Understand the necessary steps for a safe return to work
- Draft and execute an organized plan of action
- Keep track of all the tasks associated with reopening safely
ClickUp's Return To Work Action Plan Template offers the perfect balance of flexibility and structure, helping you quickly create a comprehensive plan and get back to business!
Benefits of a Return To Work Action Plan Template
A return to work action plan template can ensure that you and your team are ready to hit the ground running when you return from an injury or illness. Here are just a few of the benefits to your organization when you have a return to work action plan in place:
- Improved morale
- Reduced employee turnover
- Less disruption during a transition
- Fewer mistakes made due to lack of familiarity with the company
Main Elements of a Action Plan Template for Returning To Work
Now that you've finalized your return to work action plan, it's time to make sure everything is in order. You'll need to include the following features:
- Name of individual or team taking the lead on plan
- Objectives of the plan
- Tasks assigned to each individual or team member
- Timeline for executing the plan
- Resources required to complete the tasks
Use a free Return To Work Action Plan Template to keep everything organized.
How to Use a Return To Work Action Plan Template
Returning to work after an extended leave can be challenging, but with a well-crafted action plan, the transition back into your job should be smoother and more successful. The following steps outline how to create an effective return-to-work action plan.
1. Assess your needs.
Take some time to reflect on what will make the experience of returning to work easier for you. What tasks do you anticipate facing? What support do you need? How can you ensure that you are successful?
Create tasks in ClickUp to outline the things you need so they can be easily seen at a glance.
2. Talk with your manager and colleagues.
It's important to communicate with your manager and colleagues before returning to work so that everyone is on the same page about expectations and goals. It also gives them the opportunity to provide any assistance or resources that may help with your transition back into work.
Include tasks in ClickUp for all of your necessary conversations and document any feedback or advice in comments or Docs as needed.
3. Set clear goals and objectives.
It's important to set realistic, achievable goals while also pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone so that you don't fall behind while you were away from work. Make sure these goals take into account any additional responsibilities or changes that have happened since you left as well as anything specifically related to your return-to-work plan such as ramping up quickly or learning new skills.
Create custom fields in ClickUp
where you can track progress towards each goal and measure success over time.
4. Schedule regular check-ins with colleagues and management team members if appropriate.
Regular check-ins with colleagues and management team members are an essential part of the transition process when returning from extended leave, allowing for continuous communication about progress, struggles, successes, etc., during this adjustment period.
Create recurring tasks in ClickUp
for regular check-ins if it makes sense for your team/situation—and use task dependencies (subtasks) when applicable.
Related Action Plan Template