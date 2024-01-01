Starting a new role as a real estate administrative assistant can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you and your hiring manager can align on goals, tasks, and priorities for a seamless transition. Here's how this template benefits you both:

Are you a hiring manager looking to set your new real estate administrative assistant up for success? Or are you the new real estate administrative assistant eager to hit the ground running in your role? Either way, the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Real Estate Administrative Assistants is the perfect tool to ensure a smooth and successful transition. Follow these steps to get started:

1. Dive into the Plan

Hiring Manager: Share the 30-60-90 Day Plan with your new administrative assistant on their first day. Walk them through the plan and explain the objectives for each phase. Encourage questions and offer support to help them understand their responsibilities and goals.

New Administrative Assistant: Review the 30-60-90 Day Plan provided by your hiring manager. Take the time to understand the expectations and objectives for each phase. Reach out to your manager for any clarifications or additional information needed to succeed.

2. Set SMART Goals

Hiring Manager: Collaborate with your new administrative assistant to set Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals for their first 30, 60, and 90 days. These goals should align with the overall objectives of the team and organization.

New Administrative Assistant: Work with your hiring manager to establish SMART goals for each phase of the plan. Ensure the goals are clear, quantifiable, attainable, relevant to your role, and have defined timelines. This will guide your focus and progress throughout the onboarding period.

3. Learn the Systems and Processes

Hiring Manager: Provide access to the necessary systems, tools, and resources required for the administrative assistant role. Offer training sessions and guidance on how to navigate these systems effectively to support their daily tasks.

New Administrative Assistant: Familiarize yourself with the real estate systems, software, and processes outlined in the plan. Take advantage of any training sessions provided by your manager and reach out for assistance whenever needed to enhance your understanding.

4. Implement Best Practices

Hiring Manager: Share best practices, tips, and strategies with your administrative assistant to help them excel in their role. Provide examples of successful approaches and encourage them to adapt these practices to their workflow.

New Administrative Assistant: Embrace the best practices recommended by your manager and incorporate them into your daily tasks. Seek feedback on your performance and be open to refining your methods based on the shared insights to enhance your productivity.

5. Review Progress and Adjust

Hiring Manager: Conduct regular check-ins with your administrative assistant to review their progress, address any challenges, and provide constructive feedback. Adjust the plan if needed to ensure alignment with evolving priorities.

New Administrative Assistant: Engage in progress meetings with your manager to discuss your achievements, obstacles, and areas for improvement. Be receptive to feedback and suggestions for adjustments to your goals or strategies to enhance your performance and contribute effectively to the team.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new real estate administrative assistant can work together seamlessly to achieve success through the structured and focused approach of the 30-60-90 Day Plan.