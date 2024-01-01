30-60-90 Day Plan For Physical Therapists

Make a seamless transition, stand out in your new role, and achieve your career goals with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template!

Starting a new role as a physical therapist can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template tailored specifically for physical therapists, you can hit the ground running and make a lasting impact from day one. This template empowers you to:

Starting a new role as a physical therapist can be exciting, but it's essential to have a clear plan in place to ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success. Here's a comprehensive guide on how both the hiring manager and the new employee can effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp:

1. Collaborate on setting objectives

For the hiring manager, it's crucial to work closely with the new physical therapist to establish clear and achievable objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. These objectives should align with the company's goals and the employee's professional development.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to create and track objectives collaboratively.

2. Develop a detailed onboarding plan

The hiring manager should create a comprehensive onboarding plan that outlines specific tasks, training sessions, and introductions to key team members and processes. This plan should ensure a seamless integration into the workplace and provide the necessary support for the new physical therapist.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to map out the onboarding process visually and assign tasks accordingly.

3. Set up regular check-ins

Both the hiring manager and the new physical therapist should schedule regular check-in meetings to discuss progress, address any challenges, and provide feedback. These meetings are essential for fostering open communication and ensuring that the employee is on track to meet their goals.

Leverage the Recurring tasks feature in ClickUp to set up automated reminders for check-in meetings.

4. Monitor performance and milestones

Throughout the 30-60-90 day period, both parties should monitor the physical therapist's performance closely and track key milestones. This will help identify areas of strength and areas that may require additional support or development.

Utilize Milestones in ClickUp to mark significant achievements and milestones reached during the onboarding process.

5. Adjust and refine the plan

Based on the progress made during the initial phases, be open to adjusting and refining the 30-60-90 Day Plan as needed. Flexibility is key to adapting to changing circumstances and ensuring that the employee's goals remain relevant and achievable.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and make adjustments to the plan seamlessly.

6. Celebrate successes and set new goals

As the new physical therapist successfully completes the 30-60-90 Day Plan, take the time to celebrate achievements and acknowledge hard work. Additionally, work together to set new goals and objectives for the upcoming months to continue driving growth and development.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and celebrate milestones achieved throughout the onboarding process.