Set yourself up for success from day one with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan for Periodontists template!

With this template, you can:

Starting your new role as a periodontist can be exciting yet overwhelming. Both you and your hiring manager need a clear roadmap for your first crucial months on the job. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Periodontists template is here to guide you through this critical period of growth and success.

Embarking on a new role as a Periodontist can be both thrilling and challenging. The 30-60-90 Day Plan Template helps both the hiring manager and the new employee navigate this crucial period, offering benefits such as:

Here's how both hiring managers and new employees can benefit from this structured approach to achieving clinical and business objectives:

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Periodontists template, designed to streamline and organize your goals and tasks for a successful practice. Here's what you can expect:

Absolutely! Here's a comprehensive guide on how both the hiring manager and the new employee can effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Periodontists:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Introduction and Expectations Setting

To kick things off, introduce the 30-60-90 Day Plan to the new Periodontist. Clearly outline what you expect in terms of patient care, treatment planning, collaboration with the team, and any specific goals you have for each phase of the plan.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives and expectations for the new employee.

2. Training and Onboarding

During the first 30 days, focus on providing the necessary training and resources for the Periodontist to familiarize themselves with the clinic's processes, systems, and patient base. Encourage open communication and address any questions or concerns that may arise.

Leverage Docs in ClickUp to create detailed onboarding guides and training materials for a smooth transition.

3. Mentorship and Guidance

In the following 30 days, offer mentorship and guidance to help the Periodontist integrate smoothly into the team. Provide opportunities for shadowing, case discussions, and feedback sessions to facilitate their professional growth.

Use the Whiteboards feature in ClickUp to facilitate mentorship sessions and collaborative learning experiences.

For the New Employee:

4. Goal Planning and Progress Tracking

In the first 30 days, familiarize yourself with the clinic's protocols and patient cases. Set personal goals aligned with the clinic's objectives and track your progress regularly. Seek feedback from colleagues and supervisors to refine your approach.

Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to track your personal goals and monitor your progress in real-time.

5. Performance Evaluation and Adjustment

As you approach the 60-90 day mark, reflect on your performance and areas for improvement. Discuss your progress with the hiring manager, seek constructive feedback, and make adjustments to your practice to enhance patient care and team collaboration.

Use the Workload view feature in ClickUp to evaluate your performance metrics and identify areas where you can optimize your workflow for better results.

By following these steps collaboratively, both the hiring manager and the new Periodontist can ensure a successful onboarding experience and set the stage for long-term professional growth and patient satisfaction.