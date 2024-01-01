Kickstart your career journey and impress your new employer with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today!

Starting a new role as a Licensed Physical Therapist Assistant can be both exciting and overwhelming for both you and your hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template specifically designed for Licensed Physical Therapist Assistants, you can easily outline your goals and objectives for the first three months, showcasing your commitment to growth and success in the role. This template empowers you to:

With the 30-60-90 Day Plan, both the Licensed Physical Therapist Assistant and the hiring manager can work together seamlessly to achieve success and growth.

Starting a new job can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Licensed Physical Therapist Assistants is here to support you every step of the way, benefiting both you and your hiring manager. Here's how:

Whether you're the new employee or the hiring manager, this template in ClickUp ensures a seamless onboarding experience and clear goal-setting for the first 90 days.

As a licensed Physical Therapist Assistant starting a new role, or a hiring manager looking for a structured onboarding process, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template is essential for a smooth transition and goal-setting. Here are the main elements of the template:

Excited to dive into your new role as a Licensed Physical Therapist Assistant? Let's get you started on the right foot with a comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan. This structured approach will help you smoothly transition into your new position and showcase your skills effectively.

1. Kick-off Meeting

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule a kick-off meeting with the new Licensed Physical Therapist Assistant. Introduce them to the team, provide an overview of the department, and discuss short and long-term goals.

For the Employee: Use this meeting to ask questions, clarify expectations, and understand the team dynamics. Take notes and start building relationships with your new colleagues.

2. Initial Training and Orientation

For the Hiring Manager: Arrange comprehensive training sessions to familiarize the new employee with software, protocols, and daily tasks. Provide access to necessary resources and set up shadowing opportunities.

For the Employee: Dive into training sessions with enthusiasm. Take notes, ask questions, and seek opportunities to apply your learning in real-world scenarios.

3. Establish Performance Goals

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the employee to set clear performance goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. These goals should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART).

For the Employee: Participate actively in goal-setting discussions. Ensure your goals align with departmental objectives and demonstrate your commitment to professional growth.

4. Client Interaction and Case Management

For the Hiring Manager: Provide opportunities for the new Physical Therapist Assistant to interact with clients, under supervision if needed. Familiarize them with case management procedures and documentation requirements.

For the Employee: Engage with clients under supervision, focusing on active listening and effective communication. Practice accurate documentation and seek feedback to improve your client interaction skills.

5. Progress Review Meetings

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct regular progress review meetings at the 30, 60, and 90-day marks. Provide constructive feedback, acknowledge achievements, and address any challenges proactively.

For the Employee: Prepare for progress review meetings by reflecting on your performance, accomplishments, and areas for improvement. Be open to feedback and actively participate in creating action plans for continuous growth.

6. Professional Development Opportunities

For the Hiring Manager: Identify relevant professional development opportunities for the Licensed Physical Therapist Assistant. Encourage participation in workshops, seminars, or certifications to enhance skills and knowledge.

For the Employee: Stay proactive in seeking out professional development opportunities. Take advantage of resources provided by the organization and show eagerness to grow within your role.

By following this structured 30-60-90 Day Plan, both the hiring manager and the Licensed Physical Therapist Assistant can work together effectively to ensure a successful onboarding process and a strong start in the new role.