Here's how this template will benefit you:

Starting a new role can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Hopper Feeders, both hiring managers and employees can hit the ground running and set themselves up for success from day one. This template is the ultimate roadmap for sales managers and business development professionals to outline clear goals, strategies, and action steps for acquiring, nurturing, and converting leads into sales within specific time frames.

Whether you're the hiring manager setting expectations or the employee embarking on a new role, this template has you covered every step of the way!

Welcome to the ultimate tool for new sales managers and business development professionals—the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan For Hopper Feeders template! This template is designed to help you hit the ground running and achieve your sales targets efficiently. Here's what you can expect:

1. Set clear expectations and goals

For the Hiring Manager: Begin by outlining the specific objectives and key results you expect the new employee to achieve within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Clearly define success metrics to provide a roadmap for the employee.

For the Employee: Understand the expectations and goals set by the hiring manager. Ask for clarification on any points that may seem vague to ensure alignment on what needs to be accomplished in the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set and track these objectives collaboratively.

2. Dive into the role and company culture

For the Hiring Manager: Provide the new employee with all necessary resources, including access to relevant tools, systems, and documentation. Encourage them to engage with team members and familiarize themselves with the company culture.

For the Employee: Immerse yourself in the role by actively participating in team meetings, one-on-ones, and any relevant training sessions. Take the initiative to learn about the company culture and values.

Leverage Docs in ClickUp to share important company information and resources.

3. Develop a 30-60-90 day action plan

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the new employee to create a detailed action plan that outlines specific tasks, deadlines, and milestones for the first three months. Ensure that the plan aligns with the overall business objectives.

For the Employee: Work with the hiring manager to create a structured plan that breaks down tasks into manageable chunks for each 30-day period. Seek feedback to refine and adjust the plan as needed.

Use Table view in ClickUp to organize and visualize the action plan effectively.

4. Regular progress check-ins

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-in meetings to review progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges the new employee may be facing. Offer support and guidance to help them succeed.

For the Employee: Actively participate in check-in meetings with the hiring manager to discuss achievements, roadblocks, and areas for improvement. Be open to feedback and suggestions for growth.

Employ Recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule these regular check-in meetings.

5. Reflect, adjust, and celebrate successes

For the Hiring Manager: Encourage the new employee to reflect on their progress at the end of each 30-day period. Celebrate achievements, provide constructive feedback, and make necessary adjustments to the action plan.

For the Employee: Take time to reflect on your accomplishments, challenges, and learnings at the end of each 30-day period. Celebrate your successes, adjust your plan as needed, and stay motivated for the next phase.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track progress and visualize accomplishments effectively.