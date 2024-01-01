Starting a new role as a help desk analyst can feel both exciting and overwhelming. With the right plan in place, you can hit the ground running and showcase your value from day one. Enter ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Help Desk Analysts template!

1. Understand the Plan

As the Help Desk Analyst, familiarize yourself with the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp. This structured outline will help you set clear goals and expectations for your first three months on the job.

For the hiring manager, review the plan to ensure it aligns with the company's objectives and provides a comprehensive roadmap for the new employee.

2. Define Your Goals

As the new Help Desk Analyst, take time to define your personal and professional goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. What skills do you want to develop? What projects do you aim to complete? Setting clear goals will guide your progress and success.

For the hiring manager, ensure that the goals outlined by the employee are in line with the team's objectives and the company's overall mission.

3. Break Down Tasks

Break down your goals into actionable tasks and milestones. Whether it's learning a new software system, resolving a specific number of help tickets, or attending training sessions, outline the steps needed to achieve your objectives.

For the hiring manager, support the Help Desk Analyst by providing resources, training opportunities, and regular feedback to help them accomplish their tasks effectively.

4. Monitor Progress

Regularly track your progress against the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Celebrate achievements, identify areas for improvement, and adjust your approach as needed to stay on target.

For the hiring manager, schedule check-in meetings with the Help Desk Analyst to discuss progress, address any challenges, and provide guidance or support where necessary.

5. Evaluate and Adapt

At the end of each 30-day period, evaluate your performance and the effectiveness of the plan. What worked well? What could be improved? Use this feedback to adapt your approach for the next phase and ensure continued growth and success.

For the hiring manager, review the employee's progress, offer constructive feedback, and update the plan collaboratively to reflect new goals and expectations for the upcoming months.