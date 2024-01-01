Empower your estate planning team by utilizing this template to hit the ground running—right from day one!

Starting your new role as an estate planner can be both exciting and overwhelming. As a hiring manager, ensuring your new employee has the tools to succeed is crucial. That's where ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Estate Planners template comes in, bridging the gap between strategic planning and seamless execution. This template empowers estate planners to:

Embarking on a new role as an estate planner can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. The 30-60-90 Day Plan For Estate Planners serves as a crucial tool for setting the stage for success for both the hiring manager and the new employee by:

Whether you're a hiring manager overseeing a new estate planner or an employee stepping into the role, this template provides a structured approach to success, guiding you through the crucial initial months with precision and efficiency.

As an estate planner, staying organized and on track with client estate management is crucial. ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Estate Planners template offers a comprehensive solution tailored to your needs:

Congratulations on your new role as an Estate Planner! Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan can help you set clear goals and expectations for your first few months in the position. Let's break it down into four simple steps to ensure a smooth transition and successful onboarding process for both you and your hiring manager.

1. Understand the Scope

For the Employee: Take the time to review the job description and understand the key responsibilities and expectations of the role. Identify the main objectives and priorities that you will need to focus on in the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

For the Hiring Manager: Provide the new employee with all necessary resources, access to tools, and information about the company's estate planning procedures. Clearly outline the goals and expectations for each phase of the plan.

Use Docs in ClickUp to share important documents such as the job description and estate planning guidelines.

2. Set Specific Goals

For the Employee: Based on your understanding of the role, create specific and measurable goals for each phase of the plan. These goals should align with the overall objectives of the estate planning department and contribute to the success of the team.

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the employee to set SMART goals (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) for the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Ensure that the goals are challenging yet attainable within the given timeframes.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

3. Implement Action Items

For the Employee: Break down each goal into actionable steps and tasks that need to be completed within the specified timeframes. Prioritize tasks based on their importance and deadlines to stay on track and meet your goals.

For the Hiring Manager: Provide guidance and support to the new employee as they work towards achieving their goals. Offer feedback, answer questions, and address any challenges that may arise during the onboarding process.

Use Tasks in ClickUp to create a detailed list of action items and track progress towards completing each task.

4. Review and Adjust

For the Employee: Regularly review your progress against the goals set for each phase of the plan. Reflect on what went well, what could be improved, and adjust your approach for the next phase accordingly.

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule check-in meetings at the end of each 30, 60, and 90-day period to review the employee's progress, provide feedback, and adjust goals for the upcoming phase if needed.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and performance metrics for the 30-60-90 Day Plan, allowing both the employee and hiring manager to track achievements and make data-driven decisions throughout the onboarding process.

By following these steps and utilizing ClickUp's features, both the new employee and hiring manager can work together effectively to ensure a successful transition and alignment of goals for the Estate Planner role. Good luck!