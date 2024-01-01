30-60-90 Day Plan For Community Health Workers

Get ready to thrive in your new role and show your hiring manager the value you bring to the community health team!

Starting a new role as a community health worker can be both exciting and overwhelming for both you and your hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Community Health Workers, you can hit the ground running and make a meaningful impact from day one!

Hiring managers and new employees alike benefit from this structured approach to onboarding and goal setting. Here's why this plan is a game-changer for both parties:

As a hiring manager, easily monitor progress, assign tasks, and ensure a smooth onboarding process using these structured features. For the employee, leverage these tools to set clear goals, track progress, and integrate seamlessly into your new role.

To kickstart your journey as a Community Health Worker, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template has got you covered with essential features:

Welcome to your new role as a Community Health Worker! 🌟

Starting a new position can be exciting and overwhelming at the same time. But with the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, you can confidently navigate your first months on the job. Let's dive into the steps for both you and your hiring manager to ensure a successful start!

For the Employee:

1. Familiarize yourself with the community

In your first 30 days, focus on understanding the community you'll be working with. Get to know the demographics, health challenges, and resources available. This will help you tailor your approach and build trust with the residents.

Utilize the Whiteboards feature in ClickUp to create a visual map of the community and important information.

2. Establish connections with stakeholders

By day 60, aim to have meaningful relationships with key stakeholders such as local health organizations, community leaders, and volunteers. Building a strong network will support your work and help you make a more significant impact.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule meetings and follow-ups with stakeholders.

3. Develop educational materials and workshops

As you reach day 90, focus on creating educational materials and workshops that address prevalent health issues in the community. Tailor these resources to be engaging, culturally sensitive, and easy to understand.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to collaborate with your team on creating impactful educational content.

For the Hiring Manager:

4. Provide orientation and training

In the first 30 days, ensure the new Community Health Worker receives comprehensive orientation and training. Familiarize them with organizational policies, tools, and introduce them to the team to foster a sense of belonging.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set up a series of onboarding tasks and reminders for a seamless orientation process.

5. Offer regular feedback and support

Throughout the first 90 days, provide regular feedback and support to help the Community Health Worker succeed. Acknowledge their achievements, address any challenges, and offer guidance on areas of improvement.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule feedback sessions and track progress over time.

With the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, both the employee and hiring manager can work together effectively to ensure a smooth transition and impactful contribution to the community's health and well-being. Good luck on this fulfilling journey ahead! 🌿🏥