Are you a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist ready to hit the ground running in your new role? Or are you a hiring manager looking to set your new hire up for success? Look no further than ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template specifically designed for Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialists! This template empowers you to: Set clear objectives and actions for the first three months

Assess client needs effectively and develop tailored therapeutic programs

Collaborate seamlessly with interdisciplinary teams to enhance the well-being of individuals with special needs Start your journey towards creating a positive impact with this comprehensive template today!

Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits

The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialists offers a roadmap for success, benefiting both the hiring manager and the employee starting the role: For the Hiring Manager : Gain insight into the new employee's strategic approach and commitment to achieving goals Monitor progress and provide timely feedback for continuous improvement Ensure alignment with organizational objectives and values from the start

For the Employee : Establish clear expectations and priorities for the first three months Accelerate integration into the team and organization Demonstrate proactive planning and goal-setting abilities for professional growth



Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialists,

As a hiring manager or an employee starting a role as a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template offers: Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to ensure tasks are completed efficiently

Custom Fields: Utilize fields like Who's in Charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track progress during the onboarding process

Custom Views: Access 7 different views including References, Onboarding Board, and Onboarding Progress to provide a comprehensive overview and easy navigation through the plan

Task Management: Stay organized with clear objectives and actions for each phase, enabling effective assessment, program development, and collaboration for enhancing client well-being

How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialists,

Starting a new role as a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist can be both exciting and challenging. To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations, follow these steps using the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp: 1. Understand the role For the Hiring Manager: Tasks: Provide an overview of the organization's mission, values, and expectations for the Therapeutic Recreation Specialist role.

Provide an overview of the organization's mission, values, and expectations for the Therapeutic Recreation Specialist role. Custom Fields: Clearly outline key responsibilities, performance metrics, and success criteria for the position. For the Employee: Tasks: Dive into the provided training materials, job description, and any additional resources to understand the role's requirements.

Dive into the provided training materials, job description, and any additional resources to understand the role's requirements. Custom Fields: Take note of important deadlines, training sessions, and key contacts within the organization. 2. Set short-term goals For the Hiring Manager: Goals: Collaborate with the new hire to establish achievable goals for the first 30 days, aligning them with departmental objectives.

Collaborate with the new hire to establish achievable goals for the first 30 days, aligning them with departmental objectives. Calendar View: Schedule regular check-ins to provide feedback and support as the employee settles into the role. For the Employee: Goals: Create a list of SMART goals for the first 30 days, focusing on building relationships, understanding processes, and contributing positively.

Create a list of SMART goals for the first 30 days, focusing on building relationships, understanding processes, and contributing positively. Calendar View: Block time to shadow colleagues, attend meetings, and seek clarification on any uncertainties. 3. Develop mid-term objectives For the Hiring Manager: Goals: Define performance milestones and projects to work on during the 60-day mark, emphasizing growth and skill development.

Define performance milestones and projects to work on during the 60-day mark, emphasizing growth and skill development. Board View: Create a visual roadmap of key projects and deadlines for the next 60 days. For the Employee: Goals: Identify areas for improvement and growth within the role by the 60-day point, aiming to take on more responsibility and contribute creatively.

Identify areas for improvement and growth within the role by the 60-day point, aiming to take on more responsibility and contribute creatively. Board View: Organize tasks related to ongoing projects and upcoming deadlines for the next 60 days. 4. Plan for the long term For the Hiring Manager: Goals: Discuss the employee's career aspirations and create a roadmap for the next 90 days, aligning personal development with organizational goals.

Discuss the employee's career aspirations and create a roadmap for the next 90 days, aligning personal development with organizational goals. Dashboards: Monitor progress, provide feedback, and adjust long-term objectives as needed. For the Employee: Goals: Outline expectations and objectives for the upcoming months, focusing on leadership opportunities, training initiatives, and project ownership.

Outline expectations and objectives for the upcoming months, focusing on leadership opportunities, training initiatives, and project ownership. Dashboards: Track personal progress, reflect on achievements, and identify areas for future growth within the organization. 5. Review, adjust, and celebrate For the Hiring Manager: Automations: Set up automated reminders for performance evaluations, milestone reviews, and goal adjustments to ensure continuous improvement. For the Employee: Automations: Use automated reminders to revisit goals, assess progress, and celebrate achievements, ensuring alignment with the organization's expectations. By following these steps in ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, both the hiring manager and the new Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist can establish a strong foundation for success and growth within the role.

Get Started with ClickUp’s Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist 30-60-90 Day Plan

Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialists and hiring managers can utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp to ensure a smooth onboarding process and set clear objectives for the first three months of employment. To get started, add the template to your Workspace in ClickUp and specify the location for easy access. Next, invite relevant team members to collaborate on the plan and assign responsibilities using the custom fields provided: Use the References View to access important resources and guidelines for the role

The Onboarding Board View helps you visualize progress and track tasks efficiently

Utilize the Chat View for seamless communication with team members and stakeholders

Stay organized with the Calendar View to manage deadlines and appointments effectively

Start with the Start Here View to kick off your onboarding journey smoothly

Create a detailed Onboarding Plan using the dedicated view

Monitor progress and milestones in the Onboarding Progress View to ensure a successful transition Organize tasks into four statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client, and utilize the custom fields "Who's in Charge" and "Onboarding Stage" to streamline responsibilities and track progress effectively.

