Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's comprehensive template today!

With this template, you can:

Starting a new role as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) can be both exhilarating and nerve-wracking. The first 30-60-90 days are crucial for setting the tone of your success in the role and aligning your goals with the expectations of your team. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Certified Occupational Therapy Assistants template is here to guide you and your hiring manager through a seamless onboarding journey.

A 30-60-90 Day Plan for Certified Occupational Therapy Assistants sets the stage for a successful start for both the hiring manager and the new employee. Here's how this template can benefit both parties:

Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Occupational Therapy Assistants template, designed to help both hiring managers and employees navigate the onboarding process seamlessly:

Welcome to your new role as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA)! 🎉

Starting off on the right foot can make a huge difference in your success as a COTA. Here are five steps for both you and your hiring manager to use the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Set Clear Expectations

As a hiring manager, it's crucial to clearly outline your expectations for the COTA role. Define key responsibilities, performance metrics, and any specific goals you want the COTA to achieve in the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress easily.

2. Provide Necessary Training and Support

Ensure that the new COTA has access to all the training resources they need to succeed in their role. Offer guidance, answer questions, and provide ongoing support to help them acclimate to the team and their responsibilities.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store training materials and resources for easy access.

For the Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA):

1. Learn the Ropes

In the first 30 days, focus on familiarizing yourself with the organization's policies, procedures, and the specific requirements of your role as a COTA. Take the time to understand the workflow and get to know your colleagues.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize your tasks and prioritize your onboarding process.

2. Build Relationships

During the next 30 days, concentrate on building strong relationships with your colleagues, supervisors, and patients. Effective communication and collaboration are essential in the field of occupational therapy.

Leverage ClickUp's Calendar view to schedule networking meetings with team members and patients.

3. Contribute Proactively

As you approach the 90-day mark, start taking on more responsibilities and actively contribute to projects and initiatives. Show initiative, share your ideas, and demonstrate your value as a COTA within the organization.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and focus on high-impact activities.

4. Seek Feedback

Regularly seek feedback from your supervisor and colleagues to assess your progress and identify areas for improvement. Use their input to refine your skills and enhance your performance as a COTA.

Create Tasks in ClickUp to track feedback received and action items for improvement.

By following these steps collaboratively, you and your hiring manager can ensure a smooth transition and a successful start in your new role as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant. Good luck! 🌟