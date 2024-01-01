Starting a new role as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) can be both exhilarating and nerve-wracking. The first 30-60-90 days are crucial for setting the tone of your success in the role and aligning your goals with the expectations of your team. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Certified Occupational Therapy Assistants template is here to guide you and your hiring manager through a seamless onboarding journey.
With this template, you can:
- Set clear goals and objectives for your first three months
- Track your progress and accomplishments to showcase your impact
- Align with your team's vision and contribute effectively to the therapy program
Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's comprehensive template today!
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
A 30-60-90 Day Plan for Certified Occupational Therapy Assistants sets the stage for a successful start for both the hiring manager and the new employee. Here's how this template can benefit both parties:
For the Hiring Manager:
- Gain clarity on the COTA's goals and objectives for the first three months
- Easily track the progress and performance of the new employee
- Ensure alignment between the COTA's objectives and the team's overall goals
- Provide necessary support and resources to help the COTA succeed
For the Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant:
- Establish clear objectives and milestones for the initial months in the role
- Demonstrate proactive planning and commitment to professional growth
- Receive guidance and feedback from the hiring manager to navigate the onboarding process effectively
- Build confidence and a strong foundation for long-term success in the therapy team
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Occupational Therapy Assistants
Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Occupational Therapy Assistants template, designed to help both hiring managers and employees navigate the onboarding process seamlessly:
- Custom Statuses: Easily track progress with statuses including Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client, ensuring clarity on tasks at each stage
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track onboarding progress efficiently
- Custom Views: Access different perspectives with 7 views such as References, Onboarding Board, Chat, and Calendar to streamline communication and progress tracking
- Task Management: Organize tasks effectively in the Start here view, create a detailed Onboarding Plan, and track progress in the Onboarding Progress view to ensure a successful onboarding process.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Occupational Therapy Assistants
Welcome to your new role as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA)! 🎉
Starting off on the right foot can make a huge difference in your success as a COTA. Here are five steps for both you and your hiring manager to use the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp:
For the Hiring Manager:
1. Set Clear Expectations
As a hiring manager, it's crucial to clearly outline your expectations for the COTA role. Define key responsibilities, performance metrics, and any specific goals you want the COTA to achieve in the first 30, 60, and 90 days.
Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress easily.
2. Provide Necessary Training and Support
Ensure that the new COTA has access to all the training resources they need to succeed in their role. Offer guidance, answer questions, and provide ongoing support to help them acclimate to the team and their responsibilities.
Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store training materials and resources for easy access.
For the Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA):
1. Learn the Ropes
In the first 30 days, focus on familiarizing yourself with the organization's policies, procedures, and the specific requirements of your role as a COTA. Take the time to understand the workflow and get to know your colleagues.
Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize your tasks and prioritize your onboarding process.
2. Build Relationships
During the next 30 days, concentrate on building strong relationships with your colleagues, supervisors, and patients. Effective communication and collaboration are essential in the field of occupational therapy.
Leverage ClickUp's Calendar view to schedule networking meetings with team members and patients.
3. Contribute Proactively
As you approach the 90-day mark, start taking on more responsibilities and actively contribute to projects and initiatives. Show initiative, share your ideas, and demonstrate your value as a COTA within the organization.
Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and focus on high-impact activities.
4. Seek Feedback
Regularly seek feedback from your supervisor and colleagues to assess your progress and identify areas for improvement. Use their input to refine your skills and enhance your performance as a COTA.
Create Tasks in ClickUp to track feedback received and action items for improvement.
By following these steps collaboratively, you and your hiring manager can ensure a smooth transition and a successful start in your new role as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant. Good luck! 🌟
Get Started with ClickUp’s Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant 30-60-90 Day Plan
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistants (COTAs) and hiring managers can use the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress during the crucial onboarding period.
To get started:
- Add the template to your Workspace and specify the location for easy access.
- Invite team members and assign roles using the custom fields "Who's in charge" and "Onboarding Stage."
Now, leverage the template's features to streamline the onboarding process:
- Use the "References" view to access essential resources and guidelines.
- Organize tasks in the "Onboarding Board" view to track progress visually.
- Utilize the "Chat" view for seamless communication between team members.
- Plan activities and meetings with the "Calendar" view.
- Start with the "Start here" view for a comprehensive onboarding roadmap.
- Monitor progress with the "Onboarding Plan" and "Onboarding Progress" views.
- Update statuses (Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client) to reflect real-time progress and ensure a successful onboarding journey.