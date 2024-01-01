Ready to revolutionize your onboarding process? Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Blind Aides template today!

Welcome to a game-changing tool for seamless onboarding and training of blind aides in sales operations—the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Blind Aides on ClickUp! For hiring managers, this template is your roadmap to setting clear expectations and goals for new hires. For blind aides, it's your guide to hitting the ground running and excelling in your role.

Whether you're a hiring manager or a new employee, this template is designed to streamline the onboarding process and ensure a smooth transition into the role. Here are the key elements:

Welcome to the team! Here's a guide on how to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Blind Aides:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Onboarding Meeting

Initiate an onboarding meeting with the new Blind Aide to introduce them to the team, discuss the role's responsibilities, and outline expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Encourage open communication and clarify any doubts they might have.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase and align them with the Blind Aide's role expectations.

2. Check-In Sessions

Schedule regular check-in sessions at the end of each phase to evaluate progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges. These meetings are crucial for ensuring the Blind Aide feels supported and is on the right track towards meeting their targets.

Use Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage these check-in sessions efficiently.

For the Employee:

3. Learning Phase (Days 1-30)

During the first 30 days, focus on understanding the organization's culture, familiarizing yourself with the tools and technology used, and building relationships with colleagues. Start by shadowing experienced team members to grasp the daily workflow.

Leverage Docs in ClickUp to create notes on key processes, contacts, and essential information gathered during the learning phase.

4. Implementation and Growth (Days 31-90)

In the following 60 days, begin implementing what you've learned by actively participating in tasks, contributing innovative ideas, and seeking feedback to refine your skills. Take on more responsibilities as you grow more comfortable in your role.

Utilize Tasks and Milestones in ClickUp to organize your workload, track progress on key projects, and celebrate achievements as you hit important milestones.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Blind Aide can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful integration into the team and the organization's mission. Here's to a productive and fulfilling journey ahead!