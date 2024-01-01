Ready to kickstart your advertising career with confidence? Try ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!

Starting a new role in advertising can be both exciting and overwhelming. As a sales professional, you understand the importance of hitting the ground running and setting clear goals from day one. That's where ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Advertising comes in!

Starting a new role in advertising can be both exciting and challenging. The 30-60-90 Day Plan For Advertisings offers a roadmap for success for both the hiring manager and the new employee by:

Get ready to kickstart your advertising journey with ClickUp's intuitive 30-60-90 Day Plan template!

Welcome to ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan For Advertisings template! This template is designed to help both hiring managers and new employees set clear goals and priorities for a successful start in the advertising industry:

Congratulations on your new role in advertising! To create a solid plan and impress your hiring manager right off the bat, follow these steps for utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Advertisings:

1. Understand the Objectives

Employee: Start by carefully reviewing the 30-60-90 Day Plan to understand the objectives and expectations set for your role. This will help you align your efforts with the company's goals from day one.Hiring Manager: Provide the employee with a clear overview of the plan's key objectives and how their performance will be measured. Encourage them to ask questions to ensure alignment.

Use a Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress from day one.

2. Research and Learn

Employee: Dive deep into the company's advertising strategies, target audience, and past campaigns. Understanding the brand's voice and style will help you hit the ground running.Hiring Manager: Provide access to essential resources, such as previous campaign data, competitor analysis, and brand guidelines, to facilitate the employee's learning process.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to store all relevant information for easy access.

3. Identify Key Stakeholders

Employee: Identify key stakeholders within the organization, such as the creative team, marketing department, and client representatives. Building strong relationships early on is crucial for successful collaborations.Hiring Manager: Introduce the employee to key stakeholders and provide insights into their roles and expectations. Encourage open communication channels to foster teamwork.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visually map out key stakeholders and their roles.

4. Set SMART Goals

Employee: Based on your understanding of the objectives and initial research, set specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals for each phase of the plan.Hiring Manager: Review and provide feedback on the goals set by the employee. Ensure they are challenging yet attainable to drive performance.

Leverage Custom Fields in ClickUp to outline SMART goals and track progress effectively.

5. Implement Strategies

Employee: Start executing your planned strategies and campaigns, focusing on building brand awareness, engaging the target audience, and driving conversions based on the timeline set in the plan.Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-ins to monitor progress, provide guidance, and address any challenges the employee may face during the execution phase.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and ensure timely execution of strategies.

6. Evaluate and Adapt

Employee: At the end of each phase, evaluate the results against the set goals, identify areas of improvement, and adapt your strategies for the upcoming phase accordingly.Hiring Manager: Conduct a comprehensive review of the employee's performance, provide constructive feedback, and collaborate on refining the plan for the next phase to ensure continued success.

Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize performance metrics and make data-driven decisions for future planning.