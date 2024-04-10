Sempra

Connecting teams, tools, and tasks across your enterprise

Break down silos, align teams, and accelerate growth with ClickUp. Designed for ultimate performance, scalability, and reliability.

Free forever. No credit card.

4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from

Trusted by 2 million+ teams

Results with ClickUp

50% decrease

in time to create and publish social media content with ClickUp

A 2X increase

in the number of social channels managed with the same team size

2,000+ assets

created and published in less time with ClickUp

Complete solution

The everything app for work

All the tools you need in one platform, boosting efficiency, enhancing visibility, and empowering everyone with data-driven decisions.

projects and tasks

Projects and Tasks

Simplify project and task management, freeing up time to focus on what matters most.

Views and dashboards

Views and Dashboards

Visualize work in 15+ views including list, board, gantt, with productivity analytics at your fingertips.

Docs and Whiteboards

Docs and Whiteboards

Create, share, and visualize plans with collaborative docs and fully-featured whiteboards.

Advanced controls

Manage controls and permissions

Change permissions and security settings for guests, members, and admins. You control what users can and can't see or do for each level of your Workspace.

secure-access

Secure access

Ensure authorized access with SSO, SAML, 2FA, all alines with enterprise security standards.

custom-permissions

Custom permissions

Design user roles with granular permissions, for precise control and access levels across the workspace.

admin-management

Admin management

Equip admins with intuitive user access management and permissions, maximizing efficiency and operations.

Secure and reliable

Scale your enterprise confidently

Your workspace is built with privacy, security, and data residency in mind, adapting to your ever-growing needs and challenges.

monitoring-and-operations

Monitoring and operations

Effortlessly access audit logs, 24/7 monitoring, and comprehensive penetration testing, securing your data around the clock.

regional-data-residency

Regional data residency

Choose from US, EU, or APAC data storage under Regional Data Residency, keeping your data secure within your chosen region.

data-stays-yours

Your data stays yours

We collect just what's needed to support you and enhance our services, ensuring your data is never shared or sold.

Resources for Sempra

Cartoon Network doubles output in 50% less time

Now with ClickUp as the team’s one source of truth, Cartoon Network is saving time, ahead of publishing schedule, and double their output with the same team size.

Goal-Driven Growth: How to Scale Events with Purpose

Scale your goal-oriented event strategy with this testing framework and reusable SOPs.

How to Save Marketing Hours By Avoiding Common Pitfalls

Save 100 hours by prioritizing templates and balancing short-term wins with long-term goals.

The everything app, for work

Get everyone working in a single platform designed to manage any type of work.

One app to replace them all

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime