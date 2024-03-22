How Marketing Leaders Save 100 Hours By Avoiding Operational Pitfalls

The next time you feel like you need to allocate your time to a spontaneous request, take a moment to pause. As a marketing leader in a startup, it's easy to fall into the trap of reactive problem-solving and scattered planning.

This is especially true for those newly adopting a small team or tasked with building out the marketing team. You're expected to adapt quickly, learn on the fly, and meet the executive team's expectations—plus handle all of your teams' needs.

But here's the good news: By setting up the right systems to reinforce your priorities and focus your team's efforts, you can create a marketing machine capable of closing more projects than ever before.

And that's where this playbook comes in to help you avoid common pitfalls, build a proactive and efficient marketing machine, and set your team up for long-term success by significantly reducing unnecessary hours off workloads.