De 10 bästa alternativen och konkurrenterna till Google Kalender 2025

Raise your hand if you love Google Calendar. 🙋🏼‍♀️

Us too! It’s free for personal use with any Google account, convenient, intuitive, and seems to update itself. It doesn’t get much simpler than that!

Perfect for people on a time-blocking journey or inundated with meetings, Google Calendar aims to ease the anxiety that comes with managing your busiest days. It’s quick to learn and easy to use, with practical features for customizing, automating, and syncing your project management calendar across devices. But it’s not the only calendar app to pack this level of functionality… 👀

In fact, there’s a ton of software out there that can compete with and even surpass the utility of Google Calendar. And considering how easy it is to accidentally share personal events across the company Google Calendar, knowing your options isn’t a bad idea!

And you’ve come to the right place. 🙂

Follow along as we dive into the must-have features for your next Google Calendar alternative, and find 10 of the best competitors on the market today! Including detailed breakdowns, pros and cons, pricing information, ratings, and more. 🏆

What Should You Look for in Google Calendar Alternatives?

Google Calendar is part of the Google Workspace suite of products that come free to anyone with a Gmail account for strictly personal use. Google Calendar syncs with your Gmail account, so events mentioned in your inbox will automatically be added to your calendar, and that alone can make your schedule look really busy, really fast. 😳

It’s not just about finding an app that does more than Google Calendar, it’s about finding an app that aligns with your team’s specific needs. Plus, it’s possible that despite its popularity, Google Calendar’s feature list isn’t the best fit.

While Google Calendar makes it quick and easy to add events to your week, it’s less intuitive when you start adding other calendars and task creation into the mix. This leads some teams to make new calendars in Google Sheets or even Google Docs to handle task management alongside their schedules—that’s where things start getting too complicated.

…And just like that, you find yourself searching for a Google Calendar alternative. ✨

The best Google Calendar alternatives bring your meetings, events, and projects into the same software—so instead of checking between your daily schedule and your work tasks, you can view them all at the same glance.

Other key features to look for in a Google Calendar alternative include:

Automation features to schedule recurring events or tasks

Multiple views to manage your meetings, tasks, and reminders from every angle

Reminders and notifications so you never miss a beat

Time tracking to stay on top of your productivity throughout the week

Drag and drop functionality to build and edit your schedule as needed

Integrations with apps like Zoom and Slack to add more context, functionality, and value to your calendar

Syncing across multiple devices to keep your calendar on hand at all times

Sync your meetings from other work tools with ClickUp Calendar to manage your entire day

Google Calendar shares many of these features, but each software puts its own unique spin on them. It’s all about trial, error, and reviews to find the one that aligns with your work style. The downside to this? It can be extremely time-consuming. 🫠

But luckily you don’t have to! Because we already have. 🤓

The 10 Best Google Calendar Alternatives in 2025

No need to pencil in time on your schedule to test the top Google Calendar alternatives—we already did!

We’ve curated this list of the 10 best Google Calendar alternatives for any team. Find feature comparisons, pros and cons, pricing, ratings, and more!

Switch to ClickUp Calendar Schedule meetings and sync calendars with automatic reminders set up for round-robin meetings with ClickUp Calendar

ClickUp is the only all-in-one productivity tool designed to bring your schedule, tasks, and work across apps into one dynamic platform. Teams of any size, businesses, and individual users rely on ClickUp for its rich set of customizable features to manage everything from their daily meetings to complex projects, all from a single screen.

Say goodbye to traditional calendar struggles with ClickUp Calendar —an AI-powered alternative that doesn’t just display events but adapts to your priorities. Automatically schedule tasks, block focus time, and get a perfectly optimized day—every day. Unlike Google Calendar, ClickUp connects your events directly to tasks, docs, and projects within your Clickup workspace, with automatic meeting notes and action item creation. Plus, its two-way sync with Google Calendar ensures you never miss a beat if you’re still using Google Calendar while trying out ClickUp Calendar’s productivity-boosting features.

How will making the switch to ClickUp benefit you? Check out the video below for a fun walkthrough 👇🏽

Get started with ClickUp’s Annual Calendar Template!

Download This Template Plan our your goals for the entire year with ClickUp’s Annual Calendar Template

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

Some users experience a learning curve adapting to so many features

Not all task views are available in the ClickUp mobile app yet

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (5,510+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,510+ reviews)

2. Microsoft Outlook Calendar

via Microsoft Outlook Calendar

Microsoft Outlook Calendar is an application for teams to manage their daily activities, events, and virtually any calendar appointment! The software is equipped with a variety of features, including reminders, calendar sharing, overlays for comparing multiple calendars at once, themes with customized colors, and more.

The biggest benefit of using Outlook Calendar is its integration with other Microsoft products, such as Microsoft Teams. The Teams Meetings feature allows users to schedule, participate, and host online meetings and events with Microsoft Teams without opening a separate window.

Check out the Microsoft Outlook integration with ClickUp !

Microsoft Outlook Calendar best features

Automatic deactivation of unsafe links containing phishing scams, viruses, or malware

Google Calendar import into Outlook to avoid re-entering all of your appointments

Outlook search to locate messages, people, and documents

Side-by-side calendar views

Microsoft Outlook Calendar limitations

Too much functionality can get in the way of simple scheduling needs

With the Outlook calendar export feature, changes won’t automatically be reflected in Google Calendar

Microsoft Outlook Calendar pricing

Microsoft Outlook Calendar is free with a Microsoft account

Microsoft Outlook Calendar ratings and reviews

Capterra: N/A

G2: N/A

Check out these Google Calendar extensions!

3. Zoho Calendar

via Zoho Calendar

Our next Google Calendar alternative is Zoho Calendar. This calendar software includes features such as reminders, task lists, and a built-in to-do list. Zoho Calendar can be integrated with other Zoho and calendar apps, as well as with Google Calendar and Outlook.

One of the main advantages of Zoho Calendar over Google Calendar is its integration with other Zoho apps. For example, users can create tasks and appointments in Zoho Calendar to view them in Zoho Mail or create a contact in Zoho CRM. This allows for a more efficient workflow for teams who rely on multiple Zoho apps for their work!

Zoho Calendar best features

Public calendars or group calendars to collaborate with your team on work events

Smart Add extracts the required event details out of the sentences you type

RSVP status updates and reminder notifications

Zoho Calendar embedding into websites

Zoho Calendar limitations

Limited ability to handle complex schedule dependencies

Limited flexibility in adapting to specific project needs

Zoho Calendar pricing

Zoho Calendar is free for all users

Zoho Calendar ratings and reviews

Capterra: 3. 8/5 (5+ reviews)

G2: 4. 5/5 (50+ reviews)

4. Teamup Calendar

via Teamup Calendar

Teamup Calendar is a web-based calendar and scheduling software. It allows users to create and manage appointments, events, and meetings, and share them with others.

Unlike Google Calendar, Teamup Calendar can handle complex scheduling needs. Users have access to more advanced scheduling options like resource scheduling. For example, the Sub-calendar feature helps users create different layers of calendars within a single master calendar. This makes it a suitable solution for organizations that need to manage cross-functional teams and resources.

Teamup Calendar best features

Custom fields for specific categories of job information

Task statuses with easy filtering and prioritization

Multiple choice fields displayed in the Table view

Employee leave categories

Teamup Calendar limitations

Limited functionality for stakeholder management and communication

Outdated calendar interface compared to the Google Calendar app

Teamup Calendar pricing

Free plan

Plus : $10/month per calendar, billed annually (excluding VAT)

Pro : $25/month per calendar, billed annually (excluding VAT)

Business : $60/month per calendar, billed annually (excluding VAT)

Enterprise: $105/month per calendar, billed annually (excluding VAT)

Teamup Calendar ratings and reviews

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (40+ reviews)

G2: 4. 5/5 (20+ reviews)

Check out these stakeholder management software!

5. TimeBlocks

via TimeBlocks

One of the main advantages of TimeBlocks over Google Calendar is its block-based approach to scheduling. Time blocking is a productivity technique that involves scheduling blocks of time to complete specific tasks. This method helps individuals plan out their day and make sure they are focusing on their priorities and goals, rather than wasting time on less important activities.

TimeBlocks is best for freelancers or contractors. Teams might find the app limiting for project management and time tracking. If time tracking is a non-negotiable calendar feature for you, try ClickUp!

TimeBlocks best features

Calendar synchronization with a single login using Google, Apple, Outlook, and more

Quick Type page to write your schedule without complex settings

Monthly calendar view for quick access

Drag-and-drop interface

TimeBlocks limitations

Limited ability to handle resource constraints and conflicts

Lacks a native time-tracking feature

TimeBlocks pricing

TimeBlocks is a free app

TimeBlocks ratings and reviews

Capterra: N/A

G2: N/A

6. Basecamp

via Basecamp

As a project management and team communication tool, Basecamp offers features like to-do lists, file storage, and messaging. A major advantage of Basecamp over Google Calendar is its emphasis on collaboration and communication. Team members can work together more easily and share information with Basecamp using features such as messaging, to-do lists, and file storage.

Project managers can create and schedule events using the Schedule calendar app feature. This tool makes it easier for teams to plot check-in meetings leading up to the project’s due date.

Basecamp best features

Project schedule displays deadlines, to-dos, milestones, and relevant events

Project, assignment, and schedule dashboard on one page

Individual or group direct messages within the app

Check-in with an automatic poll for the team

Basecamp limitations

Limited progress tracking functionality

No task priorities

Basecamp pricing

Unlimited users : $299/month, billed annually

For freelancers, startups, or smaller teams: $15/month per user

Basecamp ratings and reviews

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (14,000+ reviews)

G2: 4. 1/5 (5,000+ reviews)

7. Asana

via Asana

Asana is a web-based project management and team collaboration software. It allows users to organize, track, and manage tasks and projects, and to communicate with team members. One of the main benefits of the calendar feature in Asana is the ability to easily see all your events and manage task deadlines.

For example, you can use the calendar filter to sort any project by custom fields to find priorities, content types, or approval status. Calendar filtering makes it easy to see what’s due when, whether a project is ahead or behind schedule, and if there are any bottlenecks or delays.

Asana best features

Weekly view in the My Activities section monitors due dates and upcoming activities

Color categorization in project calendars that doubles as a custom field value

Several calendar views for personal projects or team projects

Task management

Asana limitations

Limited support for schedule quality management

No multiple assignees option

Asana pricing

Basic: Free

Premium : $10. 99/month per user, billed annually

Business : $24. 99/month per user, billed annually

Enterprise: Contact Asana for pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (11,000+ reviews)

G2: 4. 3/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Check out these Asana alternatives!

8. Apple Calendar

via Apple

Apple Calendar is tightly integrated with the rest of the Apple ecosystem, which makes it a good option for users who are already using other Apple products and services.

This calendar app is pre-installed on Apple devices, so user availability is limited. But one of the main advantages of Apple Calendar is the option to set up multiple accounts from other calendar services like Microsoft Exchange, Gmail, Yahoo, and more. So you can view your personal and work schedules in one place!

Apple Calendar best features

Users can see all or specific calendars in a single window

Users can add an event’s location address to receive Time to Leave notifications based on how long it will take to reach the destination

Apple Calendar limitations

Not suitable for project management or time tracking compared to other calendar apps and alternatives to Google Calendar

Events on the calendar show HTML code that makes it clunky and difficult to read

Apple Calendar pricing

Apple Calendar is free with an Apple user ID

Apple Calendar ratings and reviews

Capterra: N/A

G2: 4/5 (160+ reviews)

Bonus: Get organized with ADHD organization tools & ADHD apps!

9. Monday. com

via Monday

Monday.com is a project management tool designed for users to manage tasks, projects, and workflows. It includes a calendar feature that allows users to schedule and view tasks and deadlines on a calendar.

One of the main benefits of Monday’s calendar over Google Calendar is its flexibility and customization. Without opening extra browser tabs, use the Split view feature to open a Calendar view and Board view side by side. For example, you can compare an event in the Calendar view with the corresponding project board in the Board view.

Monday best features

Calendar display filtering to show exactly what you want to see

Calendar widget to see which tasks belong to which project

Customizable workflows to easily track projects

Automation

Monday limitations

Features are not in-depth compared to other Google Calendar alternatives on this list

Dashboards are a paid premium feature

Monday pricing

Individual : Free forever

Basic : $8/seat per month starting at 3 seats

Standard : $10/seat per month starting at 3 seats

Pro : $16/seat per month starting at 3 seats

Enterprise: Contact Monday for pricing

Monday ratings and reviews

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (3,300+ reviews)

G2: 4. 7/5 (6,600+ reviews)

10. ProofHub

via ProofHub

ProofHub is a web-based project management software. It includes a variety of features such as task assignments, deadlines, progress tracking, and a centralized place to store and share files. It also includes a built-in time-tracking tool and a calendar to help teams manage their time and deadlines.

One of the main benefits of the calendar feature in Proofhub is its ability to handle multiple calendars. The calendar feature allows users to create multiple calendars and share them with cross-functional teams. Additionally, Proofhub’s calendar feature provides different levels of access to the calendar, so users control who can view or edit their calendar.

ProofHub best features

Automatic reminders to schedule work on calendars

High-level control over teams and projects

Tasks can be assigned to multiple users

Time tracking

ProofHub limitations

Not suitable for handling complex workflows

Lacks budgeting functionality

ProofHub pricing

Essential : $45/month, billed annually

Ultimate Control: $89/month, billed annually

ProofHub ratings and reviews

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (70+ reviews)

G2: 4. 5/5 (70 reviews)

ClickUp: The Best Google Calendar Alternative in 2025

Sometimes the convenience of Google Calendar just doesn’t cut it, leaving your schedule unorganized, overwhelming, and inefficient. These situations make Google Calendar alternatives both necessary and extremely valuable for keeping your projects on track!

Any of these tools will help you get the job done, but only one is designed to take your productivity to an entirely new level. ClickUp is the everything app for work that combines project management, knowledge management, and conversations, all in one platform—accelerated by the world’s most complete work AI, so teams can get work done, faster.

Access an intelligent calendar, unlimited tasks, tons of features, templates, and integrations at absolutely no cost with ClickUp’s Free Forever Plan. And when you’re ready to share your time management secrets with the rest of the team, upgrade to any paid plan in ClickUp for as little as $7!