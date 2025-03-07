De 15+ bästa verktygen för försäljningsproduktivitet som ökar ditt teams prestanda

Research suggests a salesperson spends less than 28% of their week actually selling.

The problem isn’t a lack of tools; it’s using too many tools that don’t work well together. The bottom line? Streamlining your sales tech stack can improve sales productivity.

We’ve compiled a list of 15+ sales productivity tools and their features and pricing to help you find the ones that’ll hit all your sales goals without a hitch.

Sales productivity tools are software that helps sales teams do their jobs faster and better.

A good sales productivity tool helps sales professionals manage customer relationships, follow up on deals, and automate tasks like sending emails or booking meetings.

All of this saves a lot of time and effort every week.

There are several types of sales productivity tools out there in the market. Some of the most common ones include:

Project management for sales: Organize tasks and collaborate with team members. A good example is Organize tasks and collaborate with team members. A good example is ClickUp , which combines task management and CRM

CRM systems: Manage customer info, track interactions, and monitor the sales process. Example: Salesforce, which tracks contacts and sales opportunities

Sales intelligence tools: Collect and analyze data about potential clients and market trends. Example: ZoomInfo, which offers detailed company and contact info with updates

Meeting scheduling tools: Simplify meeting scheduling without endless emails. Example: Calendly, which lets prospects pick time slots based on mutual availability

Document management and E-signature: Create, share, and track sales contracts. Example: DocuSign, which allows secure electronic signing and tracking

Sales engagement platforms: Manage and track all prospect interactions. Example: Outreach, which handles email, phone, and social outreach in one place

Sales analytics and reporting: Track sales performance and gain insights. Example: Tableau, which creates visual reports of sales data and trends

Before choosing your fit, get a clear idea of what you expect from your sales productivity tool. Here are some key features to look for in an ideal platform:

CRM integration & data sync: Choose a tool that integrates with CRM systems to sync customer data in real time, avoiding duplicates and keeping records current

AI-powered analytics dashboard: Ensure your choice of tool has AI-powered Ensure your choice of tool has AI-powered sales dashboards to track key metrics, predict trends, and guide teams with data-driven insights

Multi-channel communication hub: Check if your tool can combine communication tools like email, phone, social, and video in one place, with automatic interaction tracking for follow-ups

Automated workflow engine: Pick a sales productivity tool that automates routine tasks with customizable workflows triggered by prospect actions, saving time on follow-ups and scheduling

Mobile accessibility and offline mode: Get access to the tool on mobile devices with offline functionality so sales reps can work effectively on the go or without an internet connection

Security and compliance features: Ensure security and compliance with strong data encryption, audit trails, and tools to meet industry standards

Customizable reporting and export: Create custom reports and export data easily for analysis tailored to your team’s needs

Here are our recommendations for the top 15+ sales productivity tools money can buy (some of them offer generous free versions or trials too!:

Top Overall Sales Productivity Tool

1. ClickUp (Best for all-in-one sales productivity management)

Try ClickUp CRM Build databases and manage customer relationships with ClickUp CRM and its Custom Views

ClickUp is the everything app for work that teams trust as their ultimate sales productivity software.

Why? It goes beyond traditional sales project management, combining task tracking, sales communication, knowledge management, and customer relationships into a powerful, all-in-one AI-backed platform.

Watch this explainer video to learn more!

With ClickUp’s CRM, sales teams can track and manage leads at every sales cycle stage using customizable views like Kanban boards, lists, and tables.

Store prospect data, including contact details, buying preferences, interaction and activity details, and more with ClickUp’s Custom Fields. Monitor deal progress with Custom Statuses, such as Qualified, Negotiation, Contract Sent, Closed-Won, and Closed-Lost, to keep your pipeline organized and up to date. Seamlessly log call notes, and documents for each account or contact within ClickUp, creating a complete picture of every deal.

Monitor your sales performance, revenue generated, pipeline activity, and more with custom reports and dashboards in ClickUp CRM

And then, use ClickUp Dashboards to track metrics like customer lifetime value and average deal size, giving you real-time insights to refine your sales and marketing strategy.

Build ClickUp Forms that update in real time based on a customer’s needs—and instantly route leads to the right account executive

ClickUp Forms help sales teams capture leads, qualify prospects, and streamline deal intake by automatically converting responses into actionable tasks. With automation, form submissions trigger follow-ups, assignments, and status updates, keeping the pipeline moving efficiently.

Chat with team members and invited guests/clients without exiting your sales ecosystem via ClickUp Chat

For real-time discussion and collaboration, use the built-in ClickUp Chat to immediately share important updates and respond to customer needs.

Voice-record, transcribe, and summarize your meetings with ClickUp AI Notetaker

Further, if you want a way to transcribe and summarize your sales calls and even extract key action items automatically, ClickUp AI Notetaker has got you covered. Switch it on and integrate it into your calendar to get automatic meeting notes that connect to your tasks and docs in ClickUp!

Moreover, don’t forget to explore ClickUp’s rich library of fully customizable CRM and pipeline templates —especially if you need a headstart.

Download This Template Sort out your sales goals and manage processes with ClickUp’s Sales Plan Template

The ClickUp Sales Plan Template, for example, provides a clear guide for setting goals, developing capacity planning strategies, and tracking progress.

It has sections for market research, revenue goals, and action steps, all of which you can customize according to your business needs.

Similarly, the ClickUp Sales Tracker Template allows you to monitor your entire sales cycle and track key numbers like deal value, win rates, and team performance. It also offers real-time updates on sales activities and results.

📮ClickUp Insight: Low-performing teams are 4 times more likely to juggle 15+ tools, while high-performing teams maintain efficiency by limiting their toolkit to nine or fewer platforms. But how about using one platform? As the everything app for work, ClickUp brings your tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls under a single platform, complete with AI-powered workflows. Ready to work smarter? ClickUp works for every team, makes work visible, and allows you to focus on what matters while AI handles the rest.

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

Too many customization options can make setup complicated

Form View is not available on the mobile app

A steep learning curve for new users

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7/month per member per workspace

ClickUp AI Notetaker: Add to any paid plan for as low as $6/month per user

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

After an exhaustive search for the right program/app, ClickUp’s fully customizable functionality was the reason that we chose the app. Because the needs of sales operations to track product, sales, customer service tickets, and other varied duties; having a generic set-up was not going to work. I was able to build out templates, workflows, dashboards, and views to meet all our needs; which, none of the other competition allowed. The other programs were nice for what they did, but ClickUp was a homerun from day one.

💡 Pro Tip: If you already use CRMs like LinkedIn Sales Navigator or Salesforce, connect them to ClickUp for more streamlined funnel management!

2. HubSpot Sales Hub (Best for sales automation and CRM)

via Hubspot Sales Hub

HubSpot’s Sales Hub is powerful sales productivity software, whether used alone or as part of the company’s entire suite.

A popular CRM for many B2B sales teams, Sales Hub helps them manage prospects, automate follow-ups, and track deals. It also automatically logs emails, calls, and meetings, saving sales reps time on manual tasks.

One of its standout features is Playbooks—a tool that offers real-time interactive call scripts and battle cards. It learns from past conversations to suggest tailored talking points, objection responses, and resources, helping reps handle complex sales calls and close deals more effectively.

HubSpot Sales Hub best features

Set up sales automation workflows to save time and effort

Track performance and analyze data with custom reports and analytics

Follow up faster with customizable email templates

Integrate 1500+ apps and services through their marketplace

Use the mobile app to stay on top of important info on the go

HubSpot Sales Hub limitations

Limited task management features

Automation comes with an additional cost

Non-intuitive UI

HubSpot Sales Hub pricing

Free: $0/month

Starter: $20/month per seat

Professional: $100/month per seat

Enterprise: $150/month per seat

HubSpot Sales Hub ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (12000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (450+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about HubSpot Sales Hub?

The attention to detail in the platform helps me save time and reinvest that time in building meaningful interactions with my clients. Certain small things like simply entering the word “Call” when creating a new task, it’s automatically going to pull up the option to call the client in one single click when you are going through your task at the time that it’s due.

3. Pipedrive (Best for visual pipeline management)

via Pipedrive

If you’re looking for an easy-to-use visual pipeline management system, Pipedrive is a highly recommended option.

A good choice for businesses with longer sales cycles, its drag-and-drop interface and automated reminders help reps spot bottlenecks, prioritize deals, and take action without getting lost in unorganized spreadsheets or reports.

Sales reps often use the Pipeline-First Statistics to see real-time performance metrics directly on the pipeline view. Unlike traditional CRM dashboards, it displays win rates, deal speed, and conversion times right on the pipeline cards, so reps can quickly see which deals need attention and which strategies are working—without switching screens.

Pipedrive best features

Automate lead management and qualification and add them directly to the sales pipeline

Set up reminders to stay on top of follow-ups and tasks

Customize and track sales metrics with real-time visual reporting

Integrate with email to send, receive, and track messages

Automate repetitive tasks by customizing workflows

Pipedrive limitations

Advanced features and customization can be tricky for beginners

Basic reporting features

Lacks project management and customer service features

Pipedrive pricing

Essential: $19/month per user

Advanced: $34/month per user

Professional: $64/month per user

Power: $74/month per user

Enterprise: $99/month per user

Pipedrive ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (2,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,000+ reviews)

4. Salesforce (Best for complex, enterprise-level sales processes)

via Salesforce

When you run a large company with long, complex sales cycles, a robust platform like Salesforce comes in useful.

Its AI-powered Einstein Activity Capture auto-syncs emails, events, and communications from any device to the proper customer records. It then analyzes these interactions and suggests the best next steps for each deal, helping you focus on the right prospects and actions to close deals faster.

The CRM also automates tasks like data entry, contact updates, and report generation. It gives real-time insights into customer interactions, helps with territory management, and provides sales forecasting.

Salesforce best features

Track customer interactions and sales progress with custom pipelines

Automate routine tasks like follow-ups and reminders

Create reports and dashboards to monitor sales performance and track key metrics

Connect with 1,000+ tools via third-party integrations and APIs

Salesforce limitations

A steep learning curve

Expensive for small or budget-conscious businesses

Over-customization can feel overwhelming

Salesforce pricing

The platform has different pricing options for each of its products. The plans (billed annually) for their Sales Cloud product include:

Starter Suite: $25/month per user

Pro Suite: $100/month per user

Enterprise: $165/month per user

Unlimited: $330/month per user

Einstein 1 Sales: $500/month per user

Salesforce ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (23,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (18,700+ reviews)

5. Linkedin Sales Navigator (Best for sales prospecting)

via LinkedIn Sales Navigator

LinkedIn Sales Navigator can take care of all your prospecting needs if LinkedIn is your most important source for business leads.

This premium tool comes in three versions:

Core: Helps you find leads, get insights for outreach, and build relationships with prospects and customers

Advanced: Lets you view prospect activity, manage your business contacts, share content, and track engagement (+Core features)

Advanced Plus: Allows you to generate custom ROI reports, validate data, and integrate with CRM tools (+Core and Advanced features)

Additionally, your sales team can see how prospects are connected to people in your company’s network (even through second or third-degree connections) through its TeamLink feature. This makes using existing relationships for warm introductions easier, boosting response rates compared to cold outreach.

LinkedIn Sales Navigator best features

Message prospects outside your network with InMail

Receive AI-driven suggestions for similar leads or accounts

Export data as a CSV or integrate with tools like Tableau, Power BI, or InsightSquared for tracking

Sync with your CRM and transfer leads, accounts, and activity data both ways

LinkedIn Sales Navigator limitations

Advanced filter search results are inaccurate at times

InMail feature is limited to 150 messages only

Can be laggy and complex to use

LinkedIn Sales Navigator pricing

Core: $99. 99/month

Advanced: $179. 99/month

Advanced Plus: Custom pricing

LinkedIn Sales Navigator ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (1,950+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (150+ reviews)

🧠 Fun Fact: A precursor to the CRM was a Farley File, developed by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s campaign manager, James Farley. This system helped wow people Roosevelt met by helping him recall details about them.

6. ZoomInfo (Best for outbound prospecting in the B2B industry)

via ZoomInfo

Armed with a massive database, ZoomInfo maintains detailed company and contact information about the B2B sector. This real-time, high-quality data allows teams to identify and approach the right professionals without wasting time on outdated or incorrect information.

Best used for outbound sales, the platform can highlight key sales triggers before they’re publicly announced, like leadership changes, funding rounds, or new tech implementations. This lets sales teams reach out at the right time when prospects are most likely to buy.

ZoomInfo best features

Update lead profiles with insights like size, revenue, and industry to personalize outreach

Use advanced search filters to target the relevant leads based on specific criteria

Sync with CRM systems to stay updated across platforms

Integrate with sales tools like SalesForce and Outreach to automate lead generation

ZoomInfo limitations

Some contact information may be outdated and inaccurate

AI features are repetitive and predictable

Difficult to use for new database engine users

ZoomInfo pricing

Custom pricing

ZoomInfo ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (8,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 1/5 (250+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ZoomInfo?

When it comes to account and contact data, ZoomInfo really shines. All the information provided is accurate and actionable. The reporting tools and dashboards are exceptional and provide a wealth of useful information.

When it comes to account and contact data, ZoomInfo really shines. All the information provided is accurate and actionable. The reporting tools and dashboards are exceptional and provide a wealth of useful information.

🧠 Fun Fact: The Rolodex became a business icon, with sales teams using it into the 1980s to track leads and contacts, much like modern CRMs today. Some companies even branded them as subtle marketing tools!

7. UpLead (Best for targeted prospecting)

via UpLead

Imagine you’re a small cybersecurity company trying to reach hospital IT managers. To find potential clients, you need to connect with a very specific group of people.

In such cases, UpLead is a good choice. It’s a B2B sales productivity tool that uses advanced filters like industry, company size, revenue, location, and job titles to create targeted prospect lists. Plus, it verifies business details and email addresses in real time, so you only get accurate leads.

UpLead best features

Filter leads using company size, location, and industry to find the right prospects

Export lead lists directly to your CRM or email marketing tools for easy follow-up

Update lead profiles with additional company and contact information

Track prospect engagement to monitor email interaction or outreach efforts

Access targeted B2B lead databases to build custom, targeted lists

UpLead limitations

Some leads may be outdated and require updates

Saved searches produce inconsistent results

Inaccurate prospect details

UpLead pricing

Free trial for 7 days

Essentials: $99/month

Plus: $199/month

Professional: Custom pricing

UpLead ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (780+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (70+ reviews)

8. Apollo (Best for high-volume lead generation)

via Apollo

If you need a large number of leads in a short amount of time, try Apollo.

This sales platform combines a 250-million prospect database with automated outreach tools, helping teams quickly find and connect with customers, turn them into leads, and close more deals.

Apollo lets your sales team automate tasks like sending personalized cold emails, booking meetings, and following up, allowing you to focus on crucial processes like targeted outreach based on industry, company size, and job titles.

Apollo best features

Track email open rates, clicks, and replies to prioritize leads and optimize outreach

Access various templates for email, LinkedIn, and social media for engagement

Get detailed tracking and analytics on sales engagement and lead generation performance

Integrate with popular CRM platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot

Apollo limitations

Some contact details may be inaccurate

Limited call functionalities

Export limits may feel restrictive and tedious

Apollo pricing

Free

Basic: $59/month per user

Professional: $99/month per user

Organization: $149/month per user

Apollo ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (8,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (350+ reviews)

9. SalesLoft (Best for multi-channel outreach)

via SalesLoft

SalesLoft is known for its ability to help sales teams engage with prospects at scale across multiple channels, such as email, phone, and social media, while keeping communication personal.

It helps teams create structured action sequences, called sales cadences, to engage prospects and move them through the sales process. It then uses machine learning to prioritize prospects based on their engagement, response patterns, and deal stage.

SalesLoft also includes a real-time coaching tool called Sales Coach. It listens to sales calls and gives live suggestions during the conversation, helping sales reps improve their outreach.

SalesLoft best features

Track prospect engagement through opened emails, clicks links, or replies

Analyze processes with real-time performance dashboards

Sync data with CRMs like Salesforce to keep records updated

Prioritize leads with AI-driven recommendations

Schedule meetings with integrated calendar tools and booking links

SalesLoft limitations

A limited number of design layouts

Fewer integrations with CRMs

Limited ability to create rules for cadences

SalesLoft pricing

Custom pricing

SalesLoft ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (4,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about SalesLoft?

I absolutely love cadences and how easy it is to create them for targeted use and consistent messaging. I’m not the most organized person, so ensuring I am making outreaches with proper spacing and messaging is amazing.

10. Outreach (Best for AI sales engagement)

via Outreach

Sales engagement can be long and tedious, but what if you could automate parts of it to make the process smoother? Outreach does it.

It uses AI and data science to analyze thousands of successful deals to recommend the best actions, sales enablement content, and timing for every prospect.

So, instead of following a fixed plan, sales reps can execute strategies proven to work, with the process improving continuously based on real OKRs.

You can also set up AI-powered workflows that go beyond basic sales sequences by adapting to each prospect’s behavior and past success patterns.

Outreach best features

Track engagement with campaigns and focus on top leads

Use templates for process standardization

Run detailed analytics and reports by filtering revenue-related fields

Integrate with 90+ tools, including HubSpot, LinkedIn, Gmail, Salesforce, and more

Outreach limitations

Lacks a built-in feature to source new prospects

Complicated setup

Limited workflow customization

Outreach pricing

Custom pricing

Outreach ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (3,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (290+ reviews)

11. UserGems (Best for tracking customer journey)

via UserGems

It’s common for your buyers to switch jobs or industries, but that doesn’t mean you have to lose them as potential customers.

UserGems helps sales teams stay connected by tracking target buyers and sending alerts when they change jobs. Its Past Customer Tracking feature notifies teams when former customers move to new companies and identifies signs they may be ready to buy again.

UserGems also helps you gather and analyze user feedback to improve your products, services, and customer support. Its AI further highlights key themes and insights, giving your marketing team a better understanding of customer needs to plan more effective campaigns.

UserGems best features

Spot referral opportunities when former users move to new companies

Get personalized suggestions on who to contact and when based on their activity and interactions

Use ready-made templates for surveys, interviews, and usability tests

Monitor detailed analytics on feedback, like survey responses and test duration

Integrate with tools like Salesforce and Google Analytics to track feedback

UserGems limitations

Large volumes of leads need better filters

Limited social media integration

UserGems pricing

Custom pricing

UserGems ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (140+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

12. Gong. io (Best for revenue intelligence)

Probably one of the most intelligent sales productivity tools in the market, Gong. io records, transcribes, and analyzes conversations to help teams identify risks and refine their sales strategies.

Instead of focusing on single interactions, Gong looks at patterns across entire deal cycles. It flags issues like missing key stakeholders, mentions of competitors, or pricing concerns. Comparing these with past deals predicts results and suggests the best next steps, giving teams clear direction.

Gong. io best features

Analyze sales conversations to see speaking vs. listening time and note when key topics are mentioned

Provide sales managers with insights to coach reps on areas for improvement

Visualize pipeline health, forecasting, and progress

Access 20+ popular templates and resources

Connect with other sales tools like Calendly, ChiliPiper, HubSpot, Slack, and Zoom

Gong. io limitations

Can be too overwhelming due to information overload

Transcription can be inaccurate at times

Search functionality doesn’t always work properly

Gong. io pricing

Custom pricing

Gong. io ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (6,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Gong. io?

Gong is good for recording meetings for recall, verification, and tracking purposes. It is also good for training purposes – by viewing the recordings of my colleagues, I can learn how they are conducting the meetings. This will allow new employees to learn skills quickly and efficiently and get up to speed faster. One area of improvement is the user interface, which looks kind of dated.

13. Chili Piper (Best for inbound lead conversion)

via Chili Piper

If you want to connect with interested leads right away (instead of waiting hours or even days!), give Chili Piper a shot.

Their strategy is simple: qualify, route, and schedule meetings with leads while they interact with your website or submit forms.

When leads fill out a form, they’re shown available meeting times with the right sales managers based on their answers, territory, and other rules—before even finishing the form. This fast scheduling at the moment of high interest helps increase conversion rates compared to traditional methods.

Chili Piper best features

Let prospects book meetings directly through email links with Google Calendar and Office 365 integration

Send branded follow-up emails, set agendas, or create tasks using custom templates

Track meeting stats like bookings, no-shows, cancellations, and popular times for performance analysis

Connect easily with CRM tools and sales apps, including, Zapier, Zoom, Twilio, and Unbounce

Chili Piper limitations

The setup can be confusing for beginners

Integrations have limited functionality

Clunky UI with a steep learning curve

Chili Piper pricing

ChiliCal: $22. 5/user per month

Demand Conversion Platform (includes Concierge, Chat, Distro, and Handoff + ChiliCal): $108/user per month + a platform fee of $1000/month

Note: Pricing for the Demand Conversion Platform varies according to your CRM choice.

Chili Piper ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (680+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (120+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Chili Piper?

I can’t say enough amazing things about Chili Piper. It has increased our number of meetings booked with AEs, with leads (that meet our qualification criteria) able to book a meeting with an AE directly after completing a form on our website. Not only that, but the suggested times functionality within emails (where you can suggest meeting times to a prospect that enables them one-click booking from within the email) is a game changer – with huge success from this feature alone.

👀 Did You Know? A 5% reduction in customer defection rates can increase profits by 25% to 80%, emphasizing the importance of effective customer relationship management.

14. Calendly (Best for automated scheduling)

via Calendly

Turning leads into customers often involves time-consuming back-and-forth communication. Calendly makes this easier by letting sales teams book meetings faster with customizable booking links and pages.

However, its intelligent workflows really set it apart from basic schedulers. These automatically qualify leads and direct them to the right sales rep and meeting type.

When prospects schedule meetings, they answer questions to determine type, duration, and rep, with automated prioritization for high-value leads.

Calendly best features

Set custom meeting types with specific durations

Integrate with calendars to avoid scheduling conflicts

Send automatic reminders to reduce no-shows

Qualify leads by adding custom questions

Calendly limitations

Often disconnects with integrated calendars

Customization for branding and workflows is restricted until you upgrade

Lacks option for recurring meetings

Calendly pricing

Free

Standard: $12/seat per month

Teams: $20/seat per month

Enterprise: Starts at $15,000 per year

Calendly ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (2,250+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,900+ reviews)

👀 Did You Know? AI is now the top tech investment priority, with 40% of organizations focusing on it for automation. Switching to an AI sales tool like ClickUp helps you streamline tasks, saving valuable time and cutting repetitive processes. This leads to improved efficiency, reduced manual effort, and increased productivity—perfect for organizations seeking tangible value through automation.

15. Zoom (Best for virtual sales meetings)

via Zoom

No form of communication beats face-to-face meetings with customers; Zoom makes them possible regardless of where you are.

This video conferencing platform supports HD video, screen sharing, and recording, making delivering precise and personalized presentations and demos easy, even with low internet bandwidth.

It offers hybrid team features, like Smart Gallery, which creates individual video feeds for room participants, improving engagement and productivity.

Zoom best features

Record meetings for review and training

Use breakout rooms to have separate discussions with different groups

Schedule and send automated meeting reminders

Integrate with Google and Apple calendars to easily set up and join meetings

Share meeting links via email or messaging apps

Zoom limitations

Limited features and restrictions in the free version

Scheduling meetings from the mobile app can be clunky

Performance issues during longer calls

Zoom pricing

Basic: Free

Pro: $15. 99/month per user

Business: $21. 99/month per user

Zoom ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (56,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (14,000+ reviews)

16. Toggl Track (Best for time management)

via Toggl Track

Toggl Track is a budget-friendly choice for better time management. It helps sales reps understand how they spend their time, allowing them to focus more on revenue-generating tasks and less on admin work.

It identifies where time is being wasted and boosts sales performance by helping reps optimize their schedules for better focus.

With automatic tracking and categorizing activities like CRM updates, emails, calls, and research, Toggl suggests time entries based on patterns. This makes time tracking effortless and provides valuable insights to spot and fix productivity gaps.

Toggl Track best features

Categorize sales activities like calls, emails, and CRM updates

Identify time leaks by spotting wasted time

Calculate billable hours automatically for easy payroll

Access 100+ integrations with Chrome and Firefox browser extensions

Toggl Track limitations

Basic reporting features

Mobile app lacks the Calendar view

Some users find the interface clunky

Toggl Track pricing

Free

Starter: $10/month per user

Premium: $20/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Toggl Track ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (1500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (380+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about TogglTrack?

Toggl is very simple to use and extremely helpful when invoicing clients. Reporting is great, too.

17. Qwilr (Best for creating interactive proposals)

via Qwilr

Buyers want to engage with the proposals you share, but traditional PDFs make that hard.

In such cases, consider Qwilr—a platform that lets you create interactive, web-based proposals and documents. These pages are dynamic and easy to track and allow buyers to accept and pay directly, simplifying the entire process.

Along with digital signature and payment options, these proposals feature a real-time price calculator that allows clients to customize their packages and see price changes instantly. Plus, you can track every interaction, receive alerts, and sync your data with your existing CRM.

Qwilr best features

Create dynamic and interactive web-based sales proposals

Track how prospects interact with your proposals and get real-time alerts

Design custom content to match your company’s branding

Create legally-binding, plain-text contracts

Use 100+ templates, including popular sales methods like BANT and MEDDPICC

Qwilr limitations

A steep learning curve

Limited customization features

Lack of features like conditional fields and batch exports

Qwilr pricing

Business: $39/month per user

Enterprise: $59/month per user (minimum 10 users)

Qwilr ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (760+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (380+ reviews)

18. Docusign (Best for contract signing and deal closure)

via DocuSign

DocuSign has been at the forefront of replacing paper-based workflows with a fully digital process since 2003.

As one of the first platforms to introduce e-signatures, this contract management tool speeds up the approval process while keeping everything compliant and easy to track.

With PowerForms, sales teams create innovative, reusable documents where signers see only relevant sections, boosting efficiency.

Docusign best features

Stay compliant with security standards like eIDAS and ESIGN

Track signature history and scale as you grow

Personalize contracts with custom branding

Set up workflows with reminders and expiration dates

Let signers auto-fill fields and send documents instantly

Docusign limitations

Buggy interface with slow loading times

Limited customization in personal plans

Expensive pricing structure

Docusign pricing

Personal: $15/month per user

Standard: $45/month per user

Business Pro: $65/month per user

Docusign ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (2400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (8700+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Docusign?

Among all the electronic signature tools I’ve used, DocuSign stands out as the most user-friendly and accessible for managing signature processes. It has great options to customize default signatures and update them as needed, which simplifies the handling of similar documents that are repetitive.

Sales productivity tools are non-negotiable for managing your sales cycles. The most prominent benefits of these are:

Automated data entry: Save time by automatically updating prospect details, communication history, and deal status, letting sales reps focus on selling

Intelligent lead prioritization: Sales productivity tools use AI to highlight prospects most likely to convert, so sales teams focus on the best opportunities

Live performance tracking: Access real-time data on sales activities, conversion rates, and pipeline health to quickly spot and fix issues

Effective communication: Automate follow-ups and reminders while keeping messages personal, saving time and keeping prospects engaged

Auto-scheduling for meetings: Simplify scheduling with automated calendar tools to book meetings faster

Call analysis: Record and study sales calls to find what works and spot issues, helping sales teams improve and coach better

Easy documentation: Streamlines proposals and contracts by automating their creation, sending, and tracking to close deals faster

Cross-team collaboration: Makes it easy for sales, marketing, and customer success teams to share information and work together for consistent messaging and better customer experience

Ramp Up Your Sales Productivity with ClickUp

Sales constantly evolve, and having the right tools is key to staying ahead. The project management sales tools we’ve shared solve today’s challenges and help you prepare for future ones.

However, if you want an all-in-one solution for managing sales projects and customer relationships, we’d suggest ClickUp.

This all-rounder combines CRM databases and sales pipelines with task management, real-time collaboration, and efficient communication—all in a single workspace, making it easy for sales and marketing teams to stay organized and collaborate.

Plus, ClickUp is simple to use, customizable, and works well with your existing tools.

Sign up for a free ClickUp account today and keep your sales team productive all year round!