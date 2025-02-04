De 10 bästa B2B-CRM-programvarorna för säljteam 2025

B2C sales may be all about emotion-driven transactions, but if you sell B2B, you need a more rational, calculated approach—and your customer relationship management (CRM) system must reflect that.

Roughly 55% of CRM software users are B2B sellers. The problem is that common CRM tools are often B2C-oriented and may not be a perfect fit for B2B needs, which include handling multiple stakeholders, complex written communication, and strategic negotiations at every turn. ?‍?

So, if you’re eager to step up your B2B game, you’re in the right place. We’ve crafted this comprehensive guide to the 10 best B2B CRM software solutions.

Check out our reviews and ratings for each, and choose the right tool to supercharge your sales reps and expand your client base!

What Is a B2B CRM?

A business-to-business customer relationship management (B2B CRM) system is a specialized software tool for managing and optimizing complex customer relationships (businesses) and extended sales cycles commonly found in B2B commerce.

Unlike B2C (business-to-consumer) CRMs, which often focus on managing quick-turn-around, lower-value transactions, B2B CRM software is tailored to support more personalized client relationships and communication—ultimately your higher-value deals in your CRM system. ?

You can expect features for:

Capturing lead data from sources like websites, chats, calls, and emails

Pushing planned (non-emotional) purchases

Sales pipeline management

Performance tracking across sales processes

Personal communication on repeat buys (ideal for sales reps)

The benefits of using a CRM for B2B

One of the primary benefits of a B2B CRM system is that it centralizes customer data and interactions, eliminating the need to chase down information stored in scattered systems or folders. This translates to increased efficiency, as well as enhanced customer experience.

Manage customer data, personal tasks, and communication in ClickUp from any device

Additional benefits of B2B CRM software include:

Informed decision-making : Access to analytics and metrics like Access to analytics and metrics like sales KPIs offers a foundation for data-driven strategies

Precision in outreach : Customer segmentation within a B2B CRM enables targeted marketing and sales efforts Customer segmentation within a B2B CRM enables targeted marketing and sales efforts

Customer retention : Monitoring customer satisfaction helps your team identify upsell or renewal opportunities across the sales cycle Monitoring customer satisfaction helps your team identify upsell or renewal opportunities across the sales cycle

What Should You Look for in B2B CRM Software?

Take these factors into account to ensure you pick the best tool to boost your sales:

Lead management : For easy tracking and nurturing of leads, from initial contact to conversion For easy tracking and nurturing of leads, from initial contact to conversion Data management: Capabilities for easy data import/export Customization: Options to tailor lead categories or the visual sales pipeline Third-party integrations: Seamless integration with existing systems, such as Seamless integration with existing systems, such as email marketing platforms Remote access: Cloud-based accessibility with provisions for data security Team collaboration : Features that facilitate internal communications and document sharing between departments Features that facilitate internal communications and document sharing between departments

The 10 Best B2B CRM Software to Use

We’ll explore some of the best B2B CRM software examples in the sections below. Examine their standout features, pros, cons, and pricing options to help you make an informed decision.

See the 15+ views in ClickUp to customize your workflow to your needs

If you want to streamline your B2B CRM and sales project management in one swoop, look no further than ClickUp. The platform boasts rich features to visualize and manage your sales pipeline and boost customer engagement with a comprehensive CRM suite.

Keep your lead and client data centralized on ClickUp Dashboards. Besides offering robust reporting capabilities, Dashboards contain 50+ customizable widgets to track sales, deal sizes, and more.

Use 15+ high-level views to monitor aspects like hot leads and customer lifetime values. You get various Task views, such as Gantt, Timeline, Kanban Board, and List views, to group, sort, and filter team tasks. This lets you build a visual sales pipeline for your entire team to manage leads and see every step.

Try ClickUp Forms to collect lead data, user complaints, and customer feedback and turn them into actionable tasks in your backlog. Not a fan of consuming lead-capturing exercises? With ClickUp Automations in place, the system can automatically assign tasks based on customer stage, trigger status updates when there’s a new activity, and update priorities to signal your team where to focus next.

ClickUp offers a selection of free CRM templates to help you build your ultimate customer database. Add new documents and wikis to ClickUp Docs, ideal for creating and managing an extensive knowledge base for your sales and marketing teams. ?

ClickUp best features

1,000+ templates for RM, marketing, and sales teams

Form builder for capturing lead/client data

ClickUp Docs for seamless idea documentation and execution

15+ platform views for task and sales pipeline visibility

Reminders for meetings and deadlines

1,000+ third-party integrations

Native ClickUp AI to generate lead emails, create presentations and pitches, etc.

Cloud-based accessibility ensures you can manage your workflow from anywhere

Strong data privacy and security policies

ClickUp limitations

The mobile app has fewer features than the web version

Many custom features can lead to a longer learning curve for new users

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp AI is available on all paid plans for $5 per Workspace member per month

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (8,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,500+ reviews)

2. HubSpot CRM

HubSpot CRM offers scalable solutions for businesses of all sizes. Its free version supports startups and small businesses that need basic but effective CRM tools. Besides having an intuitive interface, the platform impresses with its capabilities for automating data entries, generating sales funnels, and tracking leads.

One of its most impactful offerings is email marketing. From the initial emails and calls to meetings, every interaction is recorded and presented in visual dashboards for easy access. ?

HubSpot CRM sports a sales activity log for compiling deal opportunities, tickets, and even file attachments—anything you’d want to know about a customer. It also has built-in scheduling tools to connect with clients.

HubSpot CRM best features

Email, social media, lead, and pipeline sales processes tools

One-page overview for each contact that compiles deal opportunities and tickets

Automated email marketing and CRM software to tackle the entire sales cycle

Extensive third-party software integrations

HubSpot CRM limitations

Initial setup can be challenging—especially for setting up multiple sales pipelines

The reporting tools can be difficult to use after customization

HubSpot CRM pricing

Free

Starter: $20/month (for new HubSpot customers only)

Professional: $1,600/month

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

HubSpot CRM ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (10,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,500+ reviews)

3. Freshsales

Freshsales goes beyond the one-size-fits-all approach, allowing you to tailor the system to your B2B CRM needs. Customize currencies, languages, and even the business modules you operate within. Its sophisticated built-in phone dialer makes it ideal for service business needs. ?

One of the standout features of Freshsales is Freddy AI, an AI-powered marketing assistant designed to offer smart forecasts for your sales process. It predicts deal closures, automates ticket responses, and even helps prioritize which contacts should get the most attention.

The B2B CRM software also offers sales email templates and web forms to fast-track repetitive tasks and free up time for your sales processes.

Freshsales best features

Highly customizable settings

Built-in cloud phone for direct in-app calling to better manage customer relationships

AI assistant for smart suggestions and sales forecasting

Sales pipeline management and deal management features

Automation options

Freshsales limitations

Reporting and analytics could be better

Limited customer support across the sales hub

Freshsales pricing

Free

Growth: $15/month per user

Pro: $39/month per user

Enterprise: $69/month per user

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

Freshsales ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (500+ reviews)

4. ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign enables you to engage customers throughout their sales lifecycle with email, social media, landing pages, and forms. It also brings the power of machine learning to your marketing efforts.

Predictive Sending and Predictive Content functionalities help deliver personalized messages at times when customers are most likely to engage. ?

The platform’s marketing automation works to improve lead management and close deals more efficiently. Automate sales processes like lead scoring to qualify or disqualify leads right away.

ActiveCampaign offers win probability rates for each prospect. Knowing the odds makes it easy to decide on the extent of nurturing efforts and resource allocation toward a potential sale.

ActiveCampaign best features

Customer engagement across multiple channels

Automated sales and marketing tools

Personalized messages with Predictive Sending and Predictive Content

Custom reporting and insights to scan customer behavior

ActiveCampaign limitations

Navigating the campaign builder interface is unintuitive

Occasional performance issues across the B2B CRM software

ActiveCampaign pricing

Plus: $19/month per user

Professional: $49/month per user

Enterprise: Contact the sales for a customized plan

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

ActiveCampaign ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (1,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,000+ reviews)

5. Nutshell CRM

A flexible B2B CRM software and tracking platform, Nutshell provides diverse views, such as board, list, map, and chart, for monitoring leads, deals, and sales performance. Its embeddable forms allow for turning submitted data into business contacts. ?

Leverage your collected CRM contacts to build targeted campaigns. Nutshell’s pre-made templates for broadcasts and newsletters help you engage your audience with tailored messages.

Use Nutshell’s automation capabilities to facilitate tasks like scheduling follow-ups, setting lead statuses, and notifying team members of new deals. Looking for scalability? Take advantage of the platform’s unlimited customizable pipelines and calendar integrations with Google and Microsoft 365 to manage complex scheduling.

Nutshell CRM best features

Customizable templates and pipelines

Multiple views

Automated scheduling of follow-ups and task assignments

Centralized team communications

Instant notifications for new deals

Nutshell CRM limitations

Occasional glitches across the B2B CRM software

The mobile app has limited functionality

Nutshell CRM pricing

Foundation: $16/month per user

Pro: $42/month per user

Power AI: $52/month per user

Enterprise: $67/month per user

Campaigns add-on: Starting at $5/month for 100 contacts

VisitorIQ add-on: Starting at $19/month for 50 unlocks

Revenue Booster add-on: $37/month

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

Nutshell CRM ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (400+ reviews)

6. Monday. com

Monday. com is an all-in-one platform for contact, lead, and project management. Whether you’re an independent B2B seller or part of a small business, lead prioritization becomes less of a guessing game with Monday. com’s intelligent lead scoring feature.

The platform quantifies lead quality based on actions like link clicks, email responses, and attendance in product demos. That way, your sales team can channel their efforts toward leads more likely to convert. ?

Monday. com offers 200+ pre-made templates to help your team coordinate better, organize tasks, and manage projects effortlessly. To make the deal sweeter, its mobile app is accessible on all plan tiers!

Monday. com best features

Intelligent lead scoring

Over 200 templates simplify workflow setup

iOS and Android mobile apps

Easy lead capturing with web forms

Comprehensive reporting tools for sales and marketing campaigns

Monday. com limitations

Some users have reported bugs and performance issues

Bulk data imports could be smoother across the B2B CRM software

Monday. com pricing

Basic CRM: $10/month per user

Standard CRM: $14/month per user

Pro CRM: $24/month per user

Enterprise CRM: Contact for pricing

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

Monday. com ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (300+ reviews)

7. Pipedrive

Pipedrive stands out as a CRM designed with B2B professionals in mind. Its visually appealing and intuitive interface for sales pipeline management gives you an at-a-glance view of where each opportunity stands. If a deal hasn’t moved in a while, Pipedrive sends you an alert so no lead falls through the cracks.

The platform’s built-in calling feature lets you make and log calls directly within the CRM. Plus, you can track emails and calls and even integrate with Google Maps to find nearby contacts.

Its AI-powered Sales Assistant harnesses machine learning algorithms to sift through large volumes of sales data and offer personalized tips to prioritize leads and close deals. ?

Pipedrive best features

Visual sales pipelines to monitor sales leads

AI-powered Sales Assistant for tailored advice

Built-in calling for better business relationships

Smart Docs for efficient document management

Comprehensive mobile apps for Android and iOS

Pipedrive limitations

Limited post-sales capabilities

Automations could be more customizable

Pipedrive pricing

Essential: $9. 90/month per user

Advanced: $19. 90/month per user

Professional: $39. 90/month per user

Power: $49. 90/month per user

Enterprise: $59. 90/month per user

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

Pipedrive ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (1,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2,500+ reviews)

8. QuoteWerks

QuoteWerks is not a full-fledged CRM system—it’s more of a specialized quoting and sales automation tool that integrates with existing CRM and accounting systems.

The software simplifies the often complex and time-consuming task of sales quoting. Its options for applying markups and discounts give you full control over your pricing strategy. ?️

Another standout feature is product customization. With QuoteWerks, you can set up products to accommodate volume-based discounts and track specific information like color, weight, or size.

Selecting items for a quote is easy, thanks to an organized, searchable list and visual product grouping. You can configure the platform to refresh costs and prices based on the current quotes from its database.

QuoteWerks best features

Integrates with CRM and accounting systems

Automated quote generation

Customizable product attributes

Tagging for bundled and substitute items

Price refreshing feature for long-held quotes

QuoteWerks limitations

Being an on-premise tool, its cloud version has limited functionality

Some users find the user interface outdated

QuoteWerks pricing

Standard Edition: $15/month per user

Professional Edition: $21/month per user

Corporate Edition: $30/month per user

1-User Standard Edition License: $199 upfront*

1-User Professional Edition License: $279 upfront

1-User Corporate Edition License: $419 upfront

*Undisclosed maintenance fee is still paid annually for one-time upfront purchases

QuoteWerks ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (180+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (160+ reviews)

9. Salesflare CRM

Salesflare streamlines key CRM tasks, such as lead and contact management, and elevates them with capabilities like drag-and-drop pipelines and workflow automation. Its intuitive email-finding feature lets you directly search for leads on LinkedIn, a particularly convenient tool for expanding your contact list. ?

With Salesflare’s user-friendly contact data enrichment feature, the platform fills in the gaps in your CRM records every time you interact with leads via emails or social profiles. Received an email with an attachment? Salesflare automatically uploads the file to the respective account, ensuring that important documents are never lost.

Salesflare CRM best features

Advanced lead scoring supports proactive selling

Drag-and-drop pipelines

Shared email templates for Salesflare and Gmail

Intuitive user interface

Email, meeting, and call sync

Salesflare CRM limitations

The user interface could use an update

The loading process tends to be slow

Salesflare CRM pricing

Growth: $29/month per user

Pro: $49/month per user

Enterprise: $99/month per user (custom pricing with five users or more)

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

Salesflare CRM ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 8/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)

10. Zoho CRM

From lead and deal management to sales forecasting and email marketing, Zoho CRM offers a comprehensive solution to your various B2B needs. It consolidates top communication channels such as email, social media, and phone calls into a single, user-friendly interface.

One standout feature is its mobile app, which empowers sales teams to engage with leads, access customer data, and even monitor KPIs while on the move.

In the realm of lead and contact management, Zoho CRM helps businesses identify and prioritize quality leads. Its scoring rules and multiple touchpoints are ideal for moving leads down the sales funnel more efficiently, which is pivotal for faster conversions. ?

Zoho CRM best features

Centralized platform for sales, marketing, and customer service

Robust mobile app with KPI tracking

Zia, the conversational AI assistant

Lead management with scoring, prioritization, and predictive sales forecasting

Social media management tools for brand monitoring and lead generation

Zoho CRM limitations

Mobile app call logs could be improved

Limited customer support

Zoho CRM pricing

Free Edition

Standard: $14/month per user

Professional: $23/month per user

Enterprise: $40/month per user

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

Zoho CRM ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 0/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (6,000+ reviews)

Final Thoughts on Finding Your Perfect CRM for B2B

While the B2B CRM platforms we’ve reviewed offer impressive capabilities and various strong suits, one stands out for its remarkable flexibility—ClickUp!

As an incredibly versatile tool, ClickUp has something for everyone—whether you’re a B2B veteran or a rookie just dipping your toes in the customer relationship waters. ?

Get a free account to explore ClickUp today!