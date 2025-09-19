An SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) is a step-by-step set of instructions that tells employees how to carry out specific tasks or processes. Think of it as a “playbook” that makes sure work is done the right way, every time — whether that’s handling customer support tickets, processing invoices, or following safety protocols.

SOP Management is the system or process used to create, organize, distribute, and maintain those SOPs. Instead of having documents scattered across files, drives, or emails, SOP management ensures everything is stored in one place, easy to access, and regularly updated.

Good SOP management isn’t just about documentation. It’s about making sure your team:

Knows what to do → Clear step-by-step guidance.

Does it the same way every time → Consistency and quality control.

Meets industry standards → Compliance with regulations like ISO 9001.

Works more efficiently → Less time wasted asking "how do we do this?"

Instead of static documents, businesses now manage living SOPs that update automatically, and connect to workflows.