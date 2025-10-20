Virtual event

Strategic Initiative Execution in the Age of AI

For too long, strategic initiatives have stalled in silos—lost in endless meetings, scattered tools, and disconnected teams. The gap between vision and execution keeps growing.

How do you deliver real impact when strategy gets lost in the shuffle?

Discover how to close the strategy-execution gap and lead your organization with clarity, speed, and measurable results—powered by AI and unified in ClickUp.

Date: Wednesday, November 5 Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST

Event details

What you'll learn

Discover how AI is transforming strategic initiative execution for leading organizations, including:

  • Proven strategies to unify planning, execution, and measurement
  • Ways to automate routine work and accelerate outcomes
  • How to achieve real-time visibility and alignment
  • Best practices on driving accountability and measurable impact
Strategic Initiative Execution Hero

The old way vs new way

Why teams are shifting to AI-powered execution

Manual work and legacy tools

  • Siloed teams and fragmented tools
  • Manual tracking and reporting
  • Slow, error-prone execution
  • Limited visibility and accountability
  • Struggling to measure impact

With ClickUp and AI

  • One workspace for all initiatives
  • Automated tracking and reporting
  • AI-powered collaboration and execution
  • Full transparency and alignment across teams
  • Instant insights and actionable analytics

Featured speakers

Meet your experts

Kyle Coleman Webinar Headshot

Kyle Coleman

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp

Matthew Glienke webinar headshot

Matthew Glienke

Senior Strategic Initiatives Manager at ClickUp

Michelle Nakadate webinar headshot

Michelle Nakadate

Operations and Programs Lead at ClickUp

Get the recording and playbook

Register to get everything your team needs to master AI, Agents, and workflow automations to execute strategic initiatives efficiently.

Live Q A

Live demos & Q&A

See how to automate strategic initiatives—from team alignment to AI-powered execution—and get your questions answered by ClickUp experts.

Playbook Template v2

The Strategic Execution Playbook

Get exclusive access to our Strategic Execution Playbook—a step-by-step guide to turning manual, fragmented work into unified, AI-driven results.

Webinar recording

Full event recording

Can’t make it live? No worries. All registrants will receive the complete webinar recording to watch and share at your convenience.

Happy people consultation

Free expert consultation

Get a free, no-pressure consultation with our experts to review your current workflows and how ClickUp can help your business grow.

ClickUp

Ready to transform your strategic execution?

Register today to save your spot and get access to all exclusive resources!

