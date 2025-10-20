Strategic Initiative Execution in the Age of AI

For too long, strategic initiatives have stalled in silos—lost in endless meetings, scattered tools, and disconnected teams. The gap between vision and execution keeps growing.

How do you deliver real impact when strategy gets lost in the shuffle?

Discover how to close the strategy-execution gap and lead your organization with clarity, speed, and measurable results—powered by AI and unified in ClickUp.

Date: Wednesday, November 5 Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST