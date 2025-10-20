Strategic Initiative Execution in the Age of AI

Virtual event
For too long, strategic initiatives have stalled in silos—lost in endless meetings, scattered tools, and disconnected teams. The gap between vision and execution keeps growing.
How do you deliver real impact when strategy gets lost in the shuffle?
Discover how to close the strategy-execution gap and lead your organization with clarity, speed, and measurable results—powered by AI and unified in ClickUp.
Date: Wednesday, November 5 Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST
Event details
Discover how AI is transforming strategic initiative execution for leading organizations, including:
The old way vs new way
Featured speakers
GVP of Marketing at ClickUp
Senior Strategic Initiatives Manager at ClickUp
Operations and Programs Lead at ClickUp
Register to get everything your team needs to master AI, Agents, and workflow automations to execute strategic initiatives efficiently.
See how to automate strategic initiatives—from team alignment to AI-powered execution—and get your questions answered by ClickUp experts.
Get exclusive access to our Strategic Execution Playbook—a step-by-step guide to turning manual, fragmented work into unified, AI-driven results.
Can’t make it live? No worries. All registrants will receive the complete webinar recording to watch and share at your convenience.
Get a free, no-pressure consultation with our experts to review your current workflows and how ClickUp can help your business grow.
