Agenda
5:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
6:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a course-by-course meal.
- Dinner and insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
7:30-8:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret location blends American and Asian influences with inventive dishes. Recognized as one of Esquire's Best New Restaurants in America for 2024, its modern ambiance and creative cuisine make it a standout destination.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.