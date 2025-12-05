Virtual event

Program Execution in the Age of AI

How do you unify strategy and execution, empower teams, and prove ROI—when your work is scattered across disconnected systems?

Join us to discover how teams are transforming program execution with AI-powered workflows, centralized collaboration, and real-time visibility—all one workspace.

Date: Friday, December 12
Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST

Event details

What you'll learn

Discover how AI is redefining program execution and enabling teams to move faster, align better, and deliver measurable results. You’ll learn how to:

  • Unify program planning, execution, and reporting in one secure workspace
  • Automate busywork with AI—from resource allocation to reporting
  • Gain real-time visibility with live dashboards and predictive analytics
  • Optimize resources and mitigate risks with centralized collaboration
Program Execution in the Age of AI Hero
The old way vs new way

Why teams are shifting to AI-powered program execution

Manual work and legacy tools

  • 6+ disconnected tools for program management
  • Fragmented, manual processes and reporting
  • Limited visibility and slow communication
  • Difficulty tracking progress, risks, and ROI
  • Stressful, error-prone execution

With ClickUp and AI

  • One unified workspace for end-to-end program delivery
  • AI-powered automation for planning, execution, and reporting
  • Real-time dashboards, predictive analytics, and shared calendars
  • Centralized collaboration and instant performance insights
  • Streamlined, scalable, and confident execution
Featured speakers

Meet your experts

Kyle Coleman Webinar Headshot

Kyle Coleman

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp

sean hardy webinar headshot

Sean Hardy

Head of Solutions Consulting

Alexandra Fautua

Alexandra Fautua

Client Services Manager at ClickUp

Get the recording and playbook

Register to get everything your team needs to master AI, automation, and program execution—and transform how you plan, deliver, and measure every initiative.

Live Q A

Live demos & Q&A

See how to automate your entire program workflow—from planning to real-time reporting—and get your questions answered live by ClickUp’s experts.

Program Execution Playbook

The Program Execution Playbook

Get exclusive access to our Program Execution Playbook—a step-by-step guide to turning manual, scattered program tasks into a unified, AI-driven workflow.

Webinar recording

Full event recording

Can’t make it live? No worries. All registrants will receive the complete webinar recording to watch and share at your convenience.

Happy people consultation

Free expert consultation

Get a free, no-pressure consultation with our experts to review your current workflows and how ClickUp can help your business grow.

Live Q A

Live demos & Q&A

See how to automate your entire program workflow—from planning to real-time reporting—and get your questions answered live by ClickUp’s experts.

Program Execution Playbook

The Program Execution Playbook

Get exclusive access to our Program Execution Playbook—a step-by-step guide to turning manual, scattered program tasks into a unified, AI-driven workflow.

Webinar recording

Full event recording

Can’t make it live? No worries. All registrants will receive the complete webinar recording to watch and share at your convenience.

Happy people consultation

Free expert consultation

Get a free, no-pressure consultation with our experts to review your current workflows and how ClickUp can help your business grow.

ClickUp

Ready to transform your program execution with AI?

Register today to save your spot and get access to all exclusive resources!

AccentAccentAccentAccentAccent
Program Execution in the Age of AI Hero
ClickUp
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001 Logo
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT