Virtual Webinar

Campaign Execution in the Age of AI


May 29, 12:00 PM PST | Virtual Webinar

Traditional campaign management is breaking your marketing team. Learn how to transform campaign chaos into streamlined, revenue-driving execution with ClickUp.

Limited capacity, register early!

ITE 500x350

Event details

What you'll learn

55 minutes. Actionable strategies. Zero fluff.

  • Unify Your Entire Campaign — One workspace. All elements. No more hunting.
  • Automate Away the Busywork — ClickUp Brain eliminates manual tasks instantly.
  • Kill Status Meetings Forever — Real-time visibility without asking a single question.
  • Connect Activities to Revenue — Finally show exactly what's driving results.
  • Lead Without Burnout — High-performing teams. Lower stress. Better outcomes.
ITE 500x350

Campaign management is broken.
Let's fix it.

Campaign management

  • Confusion from disconnected workflows
  • Time wasted on manual updates
  • Delays from content and approval bottlenecks
  • Teams burnt out on admin and double work
  • Loss of ROI with scattered data

Campaign execution

  • Unified campaign execution that drives revenue
  • Automated updates saves meetings and burnout
  • Real-time visibility prevents delays and errors
  • AI-powered workflows lets teams focus on impact
  • Centralized reporting captures campaign ROI

Event resources

Plus, get access to exclusive resources

Live Q&A

Get your questions answered from the experts with live Q&As at the end of each session.

Live Q A

Campaign Execution Playbook

Your guide to high-velocity, low-chaos marketing execution powered by ClickUp and AI.

PMOs Guide Page Fan

Ready to use templates

Cut setup time from days to minutes with ready-made templates that you can tailor to your campaign needs.

marketing-campaign-3

Full event recording

Get the entire event recording so you can share and watch anywhere with your team.

AI Notetaker 530x365 Bordered - Software Teams

30-Day Transformation Guide

Get a roadmap that you can tailor to your operations without disrupting your campaigns.

docs - combo features@6x (2).png

Meet your speakers

Kyle Coleman

Kyle Coleman

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp

Arianna Young (Circle)

Arianna Young

Head of Integrated Marketing at ClickUp

Greg headshot upscaled

Greg Swan

Sr. Content Manager at ClickUp

Execution beats management. Every time.

Unified campaigns. Automated workflows. Measurable revenue impact.

The organizations that thrive in 2025 won't be the ones managing campaigns—they'll be the ones executing them.

FAQs

Event FAQ

ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime