November 10

🏟️ Welcome to this month's ClickUp Pro Sports Social!🏟️

Step up to the plate and join the ultimate event for stadium managers and Major League GMs! Whether you’re calling the shots from the dugout or running the show behind the scenes, Pro Sports Social is your all-access pass to winning big—on and off the field.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening featuring delicious bites, an open bar, and breathtaking Sky Box views from the top of Diamond Tower. Network with fellow sports professionals while enjoying the best seats in the house!

With ClickUp as your MVP, you’ll organize events, manage teams, and streamline operations like a true champion. No more dropped balls or missed plays—just smooth, winning workflows that keep your team (and your fans) cheering.

November 10
5 PM
Diamond Tower Sky Box, ClickUp, 350 10th Ave, San Diego, 92101

Why ClickUp?


  • Draft winning game plans with powerful project management tools.
  • Keep your team in sync—assign tasks, set deadlines, and track progress in real time.
  • Score major points with fans by delivering unforgettable experiences, every time.
  • Break down silos and rally your crew with seamless communication and collaboration.
Skybox

Ready to take your stadium or team to the next level?

Join us at Pro Sports Social and discover how ClickUp can help you hit productivity out of the park and turn every event into a home run!

